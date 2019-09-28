Tamil Nadu police investigate Mumbai racket in NEET impersonation case

Investigation by Tamil Nadu CB-CID into a case in which a Mumbai student allegedly impersonated and took the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admission on behalf of a candidate from Tamil Nadu is leading to a Mumbai-based racket and a transaction of “not less than Rs 20 lakh”, it is learnt.

Main accused Udit Surya and his father, Dr K S Venkitesh, a senior government doctor at Stanley Medical College in Chennai, had allegedly hired a person to write the exam for Surya this year.

While an anonymous complaint about the impersonation and Surya’s admission in Theni Medical College led to their arrest, Tamil Nadu CB-CID will soon publish the photograph of the suspected Mumbai student who took the test for Surya, sources said.

The difference between the Mumbai student’s photograph in NEET examination hall ticket and mark cards and Surya’s address and his photograph used for admission in Theni Medical College had helped the police ascertain there was a case of impersonation.

An officer who is part of the probe team said Surya and Venkitesh claim to have approached the Mumbai student, whose identity has not been ascertained yet, through touts. “A NEET coaching centre in Chennai led them to touts, as it was evident that Surya was unlikely to clear NEET due to his poor performance in previous attempts and coaching,” the officer said. “They have paid not less than Rs 20 lakh to touts and the student who wrote the exam. We have evidence of his father’s frequent Mumbai trips during the period and cash withdrawals.”

However, the officer said, so far no suspected cash transaction through their bank account has emerged.

The probe is also looking at the role of an official at Madurai Medical College who handled Surya’s admission. “He allegedly made some compromises in the initial probe to protect Surya even after the impersonation came to light,” the officer said. “He will soon be called for a detailed interrogation.”

Another officer with knowledge of Surya and his father’s interrogation said they have confessed to the crime, and the confessions were recorded digitally for further evidence. “They refused to reveal several details even though they confessed to the crime and gave details on how they executed it,” the officer said.

Surya, Venkitesh and the latter’s wife, who were absconding for more than a week, had earlier moved a bail plea in Madurai bench of Madras High Court. After the court observed that charges were serious and refused to take an immediate decision, a CB-CID team took custody of the three from a lodge in Tirupati two days ago. The court Thursday allowed Surya’s mother to go, and sent Surya and Venkitesh to judicial custody.