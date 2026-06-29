Inside ‘Spectrum’: Tamil Nadu’s new system to predict and stop repeat sexual offenders

A man accused of gang rape will no longer be treated the same way as a youth booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act after an elopement involving a minor. A serial stalker will not be monitored like a first-time offender. And an online groomer will no longer disappear into the same database as an accused in an isolated molestation case.

That distinction lies at the heart of Spectrum, a new risk-based profiling system launched by the Tamil Nadu police in the state, being launched from the south zone initially, as the government attempts to sharpen its response to sexual crimes that have increasingly become both a law-and-order challenge and a politically sensitive issue.

Covering 10 southern districts, including Madurai, Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi and Kanniyakumari, the initiative has already mapped nearly 15,000 persons booked in sexual offence cases, ranging from eve-teasing and stalking to rape and murder. The acronym stands for Sexual Offender Profiling, Evaluation, Classification, Tracking, Risk Assessment and Unified Monitoring System.

A senior officer known to the ‘Spectrum’ plan told The Indian Express that the project marks a shift in policing philosophy. Rather than treating every accused alike, officers are attempting to identify those most likely to offend again. A senior police officer described the initiative as the sexual-crime equivalent of maintaining ‘history sheets’ for habitual offenders in conventional criminal cases, he said.

“The objective of ‘Spectrum’ is to closely monitor them, speed up pending trials and ultimately secure convictions. It places accused persons across a spectrum of risk, using colour-coded categories (red, orange, blue, black, purple, silver, etc.), allowing different levels of monitoring and intervention based on perceived threat,” he said.

‘Colour-coded’ offenders

The classification system places accused persons under eight colour-coded categories based on perceived risk. The red category includes gang rape accused, serial rapists, repeat POCSO offenders and those considered to pose an immediate threat. Orange covers repeat molesters, habitual stalkers and repeat sexual harassers.

The remaining categories seek to separate different patterns of offending rather than merely cataloguing offences. Blue includes cyber offenders such as online groomers, sextortionists and cyber stalkers. Purple separately flags cases involving alleged offences committed through same-sex dating platforms. Black covers trafficking networks, commercial sexual exploitation rackets and organised sexual crime. Silver is reserved for juveniles, where police say counselling through parents will be prioritised wherever reform appears possible.

Story continues below this ad

Police have simultaneously begun recording fingerprints, iris scans, palm prints, height measurements and high-resolution photographs of accused persons through Measurement Capturing Units introduced earlier this year in the south zone. The database is intended to assist future investigations, including unsolved cases.

The database is intended to become more than a watch list to identify districts reporting higher numbers of offences, recurring crime locations and emerging behavioural trends. The analysis is expected to guide deployment of patrols, surveillance and preventive policing in areas recording persistent sexual crimes.

When there are many cases involving consensual relationships or marriages where the girl was legally a minor, and others involving non-contact offences such as stalking, voyeurism and ogling, the new mechanism will help the force to distinguish cases from repeat and dangerous offenders.

Growing crimes against women

The initiative comes as Tamil Nadu has witnessed growing concern over crimes against women and children despite successive legislative and administrative measures. The Home Department’s 2025-26 Policy Note showed that rape cases rose to 471 in 2024, while sexual harassment cases nearly doubled to 96. Molestation cases climbed steadily to 1,885, and POCSO cases surged dramatically to 6,969, with rape cases under POCSO alone increasing to 5,319 in 2024. The data has fuelled debate over whether improved reporting alone explains the increase or whether preventive policing has failed to keep pace.

Story continues below this ad

The issue has acquired additional political urgency following the sexual assault and murder of a 10-year-old girl in Coimbatore earlier this year, an incident that triggered prolonged public protests.

Soon afterwards, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay directed police to ensure immediate registration of cases involving heinous crimes, expedite investigations and prosecutions, and secure stringent punishment for offenders. During a review meeting on crimes against women and children, he instructed officials that sexual offence cases should be handled on a fast-track basis through effective investigation and strong prosecution.

A senior official at the state home ministry said the state had earlier strengthened its legal framework under the previous government. In January 2025, then chief minister M K Stalin announced seven exclusive special courts for trying sexual offences against women, district-level police committees for faster investigation, amendments preventing premature release of convicts in sexual offence cases, enhanced punishments beyond those provided under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and protection orders restricting accused persons from contacting victims.

Yet, the state’s criminal justice system continues to confront familiar structural constraints — prolonged investigations, overloaded courts and delayed trials that often weaken deterrence. In such a landscape, policing increasingly becomes not merely the act of registering crime but of understanding its recurring forms. ‘Spectrum’ reflects an attempt to move beyond counting offences towards interpreting patterns of risk — treating criminal behaviour as something to be read across time, geography and repetition rather than as isolated incidents.