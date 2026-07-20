Tamil Nadu police arrest DMK legislator for speech ‘threatening’ CM Vijay

The arrest followed the circulation of videos from the public meeting, in which the legislator was seen delivering a speech directed at the Chief Minister.

DMK MLA G V Markandeyan was arrested on Monday for allegedly making threatening and inflammatory remarks against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay during a public meeting in Kovilpatti.

Markandeyan, who represents the Vilathikulam Assembly constituency in Thoothukudi district, was taken into custody from his residence in Vilathikulam early Monday morning. The arrest followed the circulation of videos from the public meeting, in which the legislator was seen delivering a speech directed at the Chief Minister. The remarks, which included references allegedly interpreted as threatening physical violence and personal attacks, quickly spread on social media and drew widespread criticism.