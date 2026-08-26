Nepal-Tibet floods: 37 Tamil Nadu pilgrims unaccounted for; 77 Isha group members stranded

At least 37 pilgrims from Tamil Nadu remained unaccounted for Wednesday night after a flash flood tore through the Nepal-Tibet border corridor used by Kailash Manasarovar travellers, severing communications and producing contradictory accounts of who was safe.

The flood surged from the Tibetan side into the Bhotekoshi River around 9 am, hitting Nepal’s Rasuwa region. At least 46 people died, and nearly 500 were reported missing. The missing included 105 Indian tourists and 37 non-resident Indians; at least 59 Indians were Kailash pilgrims. Those figures could not be directly mapped onto the Tamil Nadu groups.

Four groups totalling 106 people from Tamil Nadu had travelled through four agencies, tour coordinator Thennarasu told the state government monitoring cell. Fifty-seven left through a Kumbakonam operator on August 23 and 49 from Chennai. Two groups were safe, he said, the other two could not be reached. The tour operator was busy taking help from the state agencies to establish contacts with missing groups late on Wednesday evening.

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The Kumbakonam contingent comprised 36 women and 21 men from Kumbakonam, Thanjavur, Tiruchi, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Hosur, Soolagiri and Namakkal, among other places. According to the office of Thanjavur Collector R Revathi, 20 people, including 11 women, had been accounted for. “We do not know what is happening with the rest for now. We are awaiting more information,” she said.

One group of 17 sent an audio message saying it was safe, government sources confirmed. The pilgrims were in three buses, and their agency relayed an unverified report that one had plunged into a gorge.

Also Read | How Nepal’s terrain leaves it particularly vulnerable to flash floods

Initial reports, however, suggested all 57 were safe, but verification continued from the government side.

The 57-person group was travelling from Kathmandu through Syabrubesi toward the Rasuwagadhi-Gyirong border crossing. Tour operator Thennarasu said a bridge built after a similar tragedy in 2023 had also been washed away.

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Isha Foundation members stranded

Isha said one of its Kailash groups had been caught in the flooding at Gyirong while returning through immigration, where the building and much of the town appeared to have flooded. “There has been no official information on the whereabouts of any of the people who were at the immigration office. We are working with the authorities to see if we can get to the location and stand ready to be part of the rescue efforts, regardless of the risk involved.”

Of Isha’s 21 groups, 495 people had returned safely, 743 were in Tibet, 148 in Nepal, 77 had been at the immigration centre, and three volunteers were in Timure, Nepal. The statement did not identify how many of the 77 were from Tamil Nadu. “To the families and loved ones of those in our group and hundreds of others who are affected in the region, I share your pain, and we are sparing no effort during this profoundly difficult time. I am personally in the region to ensure the best can be done in the given circumstances,” it said.

The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s Office said they have directed the senior officials of the Tamil Nadu House in New Delhi to take all necessary actions to swiftly rescue those from Tamil Nadu who have gone missing in this disaster and to provide the required assistance to those affected.

“In the situation where Tamils stranded in Nepal require help, emergency telephone numbers have been announced to facilitate contact from them or their relatives in Tamil Nadu… Furthermore, through the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Nepal, information regarding individuals from Tamil Nadu is being obtained, and necessary actions are being swiftly taken to ensure their safety.”

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The state’s Commissionerate of Rehabilitation and Welfare of Non-Resident Tamils opened 24-hour helplines. The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu listed +977 985 131 6807 and +977 970 910 7500 for assistance.

Late evening on Wednesday, the government sources estimates — 37 unaccounted for, nearly 50 missing, or two groups whose fate was unknown — remained unresolved.

Every year, the Isha Foundation sends people on the Kailash Mansarovar pilgrimage, an official at the foundation told The Indian Express. “We enrol people and facilitate travel,” a senior employee of the foundation said. The team that is now missing was supposed to return to India soon, the employee said. “They reached the immigration office because they were supposed to travel to Kathmandu from there. They would have returned to India eventually to their respective homes,” the Isha Foundation official said.

Another employee expressed shock at what had transpired. “We have never faced such a dire situation. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have gone missing and their families,” the foundation member said.