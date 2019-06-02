Tamil Nadu parties cry foul over language in education policy draft

Parties in Tamil Nadu, including the DMK, Saturday strongly opposed the three language formula’s continuation with add-on features proposed in the draft National Education Policy alleging it was tantamount to “thrusting” Hindi and wanted it junked.

Reacting to the controversy, the HRD Ministry issued a statement clarifying that the policy made public Friday is only a draft and will be finalised after incorporating public feedback and views of state governments.

“Government under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi is committed for equal development and promotion of all Indian languages. There will be no imposition of any language in educational institutions, nor discrimination against any language,” the ministry press release stated.

The Tamil Nadu government said it would continue with the two-language formula, seeking to cool frayed tempers.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in a series of tweets in Tamil said: “what is the meaning of three language formula in schools? The meaning is they will make Hindi a compulsory subject…” In another tweet, he said, “The BJP government’s real face is beginning to emerge…”

The three language formula which bats for Hindi from “pre-school to class 12 was a big shocker,” and the recommendation would “divide” the country, DMK chief M K Stalin said.

Parties, including the CPI and PMK also alleged the recommendation on the three language formula was “imposition of Hindi”.

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan said “be it language or a project, if we do not like that, it should not be forced on us”. He said his party would pursue legal options against it.

Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan told Puthiya Thalaimurai Tamil news channel: “There will be no deviation from the two-language formula… Only Tamil and English will continue to be taught in our State.”