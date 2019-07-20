Tamil Nadu: NIA raids homes of 14 youths arrested in ‘Ansarulla’ terror case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday is conducting search operations at various locations across Tamil Nadu. The raids are being held at residences of the 14 youths who were deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week for their alleged association with terror outfits.

The raids are being carried out in Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram district, the police told news agency PTI without divulging further details.

NIA is conducting searches at 14 locations in TN, which are residences of 14 youth picked up last week for alleged funding for an Islamic terror module in Tamil Nadu @IndianExpress — Arun Janardhanan (@arunjei) July 20, 2019

The 14 accused were allegedly associated with varied ideologies of the al-Qaeda, the Islamic State (IS), and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

The accused were arrested earlier this week and remanded to NIA custody till July 25. They had been handed over to India by UAE for allegedly attempting to set up the terror outfit called ‘Ansarulla’. They were brought to Chennai in a special aircraft and were produced before Special Judge Senthur Pandian of the NIA court in Poonamallee.

The court, after hearing NIA’s arguments, had remanded all the accused to the agency’s custody till July 25.

The accused have been identified as Mohamed Ibrahim, 58; Meeran Ghani, 33; Gulam Nabi Asath, 37; Rafi Ahmed, 55; Munthasir, 39; Umar Barook, 48; Farook, 26; Mohamed Sheik Maitheen, 40; Ahamed Azarudhen, 27; Toufiq Ahmed, 27; Mohamed Ibrahim, 36; Mohammed Afzar, 29; Mohideen Seeni Shahul Hameed, 59, and Faizal Sharief, 44.

The NIA alleged that they collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India “with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.” It further alleged that the group members were exhorting others to carry out lone-wolf attacks using knives, vehicles or even poison.

Various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against India, and terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been slapped against them.

