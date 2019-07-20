Toggle Menu
Tamil Nadu: NIA raids homes of 14 youths arrested in ‘Ansarulla’ terror casehttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/tamil-nadu-nia-raids-homes-of-14-youths-arrested-in-ansarulla-terror-case-5838895/

Tamil Nadu: NIA raids homes of 14 youths arrested in ‘Ansarulla’ terror case

The raids are being carried out in Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram district. The 14 accused are allegedly associated with varied ideologies of the al-Qaeda, the Islamic State, and the Students Islamic Movement of India.

Tamil Nadu: NIA searches homes of 14 people arrested for attempting to set up terror outfit
NIA raids underway at the residence of Muhammad Sheikh Maiden in Narimadu, Madurai in connection with Tamil Nadu Ansarulla Case. (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Saturday is conducting search operations at various locations across Tamil Nadu. The raids are being held at residences of the 14 youths who were deported from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week for their alleged association with terror outfits.

The raids are being carried out in Chennai, Madurai, Tirunelveli and Ramanathapuram district, the police told news agency PTI without divulging further details.

The 14 accused were allegedly associated with varied ideologies of the al-Qaeda, the Islamic State (IS), and the Students Islamic Movement of India (SIMI).

READ | 16 Tamil Nadu men were planning terror attacks, through knives, vehicles and poison: NIA

The accused were arrested earlier this week and remanded to NIA custody till July 25. They had been handed over to India by UAE for allegedly attempting to set up the terror outfit called ‘Ansarulla’. They were brought to Chennai in a special aircraft and were produced before Special Judge Senthur Pandian of the NIA court in Poonamallee.

Advertising

The court, after hearing NIA’s arguments, had remanded all the accused to the agency’s custody till July 25.

The NIA alleged that the accused had collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India, “with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.” (Source: ANI/Twitter)

The accused have been identified as Mohamed Ibrahim, 58; Meeran Ghani, 33; Gulam Nabi Asath, 37; Rafi Ahmed, 55; Munthasir, 39; Umar Barook, 48; Farook, 26; Mohamed Sheik Maitheen, 40; Ahamed Azarudhen, 27; Toufiq Ahmed, 27; Mohamed Ibrahim, 36; Mohammed Afzar, 29; Mohideen Seeni Shahul Hameed, 59, and Faizal Sharief, 44.

The NIA alleged that they collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India “with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in India.” It further alleged that the group members were exhorting others to carry out lone-wolf attacks using knives, vehicles or even poison.

Various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against India, and terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been slapped against them.

(with ENS and agency inputs)

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 TMC delegation detained at Varanasi airport ahead of Sonbhadra visit
2 Express daily briefing: Aaditya Thackeray says ‘Sena will have a CM’, Dhoni has no plans to retire, claims his friend; and more
3 Indians among 23 crew members onboard British vessel captured by Iran