Tamil Nadu remand prisoner’s post-mortem reveals injuries; 3 officials held

Grocery shop owner Sabari Varman’s death inside the Nagercoil sub-jail triggered protests as family members alleged that he had been assaulted while in custody.

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
3 min readChennaiUpdated: Jul 15, 2026 10:48 AM IST
Tamil Nadu remand prisoner custodial deathSabari Varman, a differently abled grocery shop owner, was arrested after the police alleged that he was found in possession of banned gutka products.
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The death of a 35-year-old remand prisoner inside the Nagercoil sub-jail in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari district led to the arrest of three prison officials on Tuesday, turning what was initially described as a possible ‘medical emergency’ into a custodial death investigation.

The police arrested chief warder Jegan, 47, and warders Sivakumar and Thiruvudai Nambi on Tuesday after a post-mortem on Sabari Varman, a differently abled grocery shop owner arrested on July 9, allegedly revealed multiple injuries.

Varman, who was from Ethankadu near South Thamaraikulam, was arrested after the police alleged that he was found in possession of banned gutka products. The police said around 200 grams of the prohibited tobacco products, or 15 packets, were reportedly seized from his shop. He was produced before a magistrate, remanded to judicial custody, and lodged in the Nagercoil sub-jail.

Prison authorities said Varman developed a sudden health problem early on Monday morning and was rushed to the Kanniyakumari Government Medical College Hospital at Asaripallam, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Also Read | The 100-day vigil: How custodial death case ended in state-ordered cremation

Family protests, seeks probe

His death immediately triggered protests by family members outside the hospital, with relatives alleging that he had been assaulted while in custody. They refused to receive his body, claiming they noticed injuries on it and demanding an impartial investigation.

One relative told reporters that prison officials had casually informed the family of his death, alleging that they were “smiling” while conveying the news. The family also rejected the initial suggestion that he had died of a heart attack, insisting he had no known pre-existing illness.

Initially, senior police officials maintained that no external injuries had been recorded during the medical examination before Varman was remanded and that the judicial magistrate had also not noted any injuries. The police further said his sister had visited him in prison and later stated in her complaint that he had appeared to be doing well.

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Kanniyakumari SP assures action

Kanniyakumari Superintendent of Police R Stalin met the protesting family and assured them that appropriate action would be taken based on the post-mortem findings and the outcome of the investigation. Judicial Magistrate Sathyamurthy conducted a judicial inquiry.

According to a senior police officer, investigators believe Varman, described as an alcoholic who allegedly behaved “abnormally” inside the prison and provoked other inmates, was assaulted by one of the warders even as prison staff attempted to restrain him. The other two officials were arrested on allegations of concealing evidence.

The police also said they had identified five inmates who allegedly assisted in the assault and that further action would follow after an investigation.

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Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

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