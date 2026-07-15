Tamil Nadu remand prisoner’s post-mortem reveals injuries; 3 officials held

Sabari Varman, a differently abled grocery shop owner, was arrested after the police alleged that he was found in possession of banned gutka products.

The death of a 35-year-old remand prisoner inside the Nagercoil sub-jail in Tamil Nadu’s Kanniyakumari district led to the arrest of three prison officials on Tuesday, turning what was initially described as a possible ‘medical emergency’ into a custodial death investigation.

The police arrested chief warder Jegan, 47, and warders Sivakumar and Thiruvudai Nambi on Tuesday after a post-mortem on Sabari Varman, a differently abled grocery shop owner arrested on July 9, allegedly revealed multiple injuries.

Varman, who was from Ethankadu near South Thamaraikulam, was arrested after the police alleged that he was found in possession of banned gutka products. The police said around 200 grams of the prohibited tobacco products, or 15 packets, were reportedly seized from his shop. He was produced before a magistrate, remanded to judicial custody, and lodged in the Nagercoil sub-jail.