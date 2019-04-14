Tamil Nadu: 75-year-old Modi supporter dies after assault

A 75-year old supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi died after he was allegedly attacked by a suspected supporter of the DMK-Congress alliance following a verbal duel, police said Sunday.

Police said they arrested Gopinath who got into an argument with the elderly man while the latter was seeking votes for the AIADMK-BJP alliance at Orthanadu late Saturday.

In a fit of rage, Gopinath attacked Govindarajan, who was also a fan of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. The man collapsed and died on the spot, police said.

Gopinath was arrested Sunday and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, they added. Police said Gopinath was stated to be a supporter of DMK-Congress alliance.