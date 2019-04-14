Toggle Menu
Tamil Nadu: 75-year-old Modi supporter dies after assaulthttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/tamil-nadu-modi-supporter-dies-after-assault-dmk-congress-5675302/

Tamil Nadu: 75-year-old Modi supporter dies after assault

Police said they arrested Gopinath who got into an argument with the elderly man while the latter was seeking votes for the AIADMK-BJP alliance at Orthanadu.

Thane boy, thane, thane news, boy dead, fell from highrise, boy falls from highrise, indian express
A 75-year old supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi died after he was allegedly attacked by a DMK-Congress supporter. (Representational)

A 75-year old supporter of Prime Minister Narendra Modi died after he was allegedly attacked by a suspected supporter of the DMK-Congress alliance following a verbal duel, police said Sunday.

Police said they arrested Gopinath who got into an argument with the elderly man while the latter was seeking votes for the AIADMK-BJP alliance at Orthanadu late Saturday.

In a fit of rage, Gopinath attacked Govindarajan, who was also a fan of AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran. The man collapsed and died on the spot, police said.

Gopinath was arrested Sunday and produced before a court which remanded him to judicial custody, they added. Police said Gopinath was stated to be a supporter of DMK-Congress alliance.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Parties got 99.8% donations through electoral bonds of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 1 crore: RTI
2 Need to review narrative about Pakistan in India, will engage with Delhi after elections: Pakistan envoy
3 Would implement the budget drafted by late Manohar Parrikar: Goa CM