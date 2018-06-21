Tamil Nadu minister seeks central funds, says delay will hit 2019 poll prospects

The memorandum reminded the Centre about the struggles of the state to maintain basic amenities in local bodies. (representative image) The memorandum reminded the Centre about the struggles of the state to maintain basic amenities in local bodies. (representative image)

In a memorandum to the Centre, Tamil Nadu’s minister for municipal administration and water supply S P Velumani has warned that the delay in releasing the 14th Finance Commission grants will have an adverse impact on the Centre and the state government in the 2019 general elections.

The memorandum submitted to Parshottam Rupala, Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, in Delhi on Wednesday said, “Now, the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly is on session for passing the ‘Demand for Grants’ for the Financial Year 2018-19. The opposition parties, DMK and Congress target the state government and the Central government in this issue, both inside and outside the Legislative Assembly.”

It reminded the Centre about the struggles of the state to maintain basic amenities in local bodies. “The non- release of 14th Central Finance Commission grant is being used by the opposition parties to create an image that the Central government is treating the state with a biased attitude… The strain in the maintenance of basic amenities due to non releasing of 14th Central Finance Commission grant is politically capitalized by the opposition parties, mainly the DMK and Congress, to tarnish the image of the Central government, which will also create an adverse impact for both our government in the ensuing Parliamentary general elections.”

The 14th Finance Commission had allocated Rs 1516.12 crore to the rural local bodies in Tamil Nadu as basic grant for the financial year 2017-18 and the first installment of about 50 per cent was already released by the Centre, the memorandum said. But the second installment and the performance grant of Rs 194.78 crore is due. The memorandum added that the first instalment of basic grant of Rs 876.94 crore for financial year 2018-19 is due.

The delay in release of grant occurred as the Centre had said the second instalment of basic grant for 2017-18 can be considered only after local body polls. However, the state’s local body elections for 2016 are pending due to multiple litigations in Madras High Court and Supreme Court.

