Tamil Nadu minister cancels circular banning wristbands identifying students’ caste

Days after reports emerged of the Tamil Nadu Director of School Education issuing a circular asking officials to crack down on the practice of students from wearing wrist bands identifying their caste, the state’s School Education minister has cancelled the notification, claiming that no such practice exists.

K A Sengottaiyan, in his statement on Friday, maintained that existing norms in the schools will continue.

“There is no such practice of students wearing wrist bands in schools for their caste identity. Whatever norms exist in schools currently will continue, there are no fresh rules imposed,” he said.

The minister said that the circular was based on a representation by a group (trainee IAS officers of 2018 batch). “Based on that, this circular was issued by the concerned official without consulting me. That is the reason for this confusion now. If there are such practices exists in a school, we will definitely take action. I am not aware of any such practice in Tamil Nadu schools now,” he said.

Sengottaiyan’s statement comes two days after BJP national secretary H Raja had called the circular a “blatant anti-Hindu act” and had demanded that the AIADMK government withdraw the circular. Raja had also asked whether the Director of School Education “dared” to ban the symbols of other religions too.

The circular, issued on July 31, ordered all district educational officers to identify schools in their districts “where such kind of discrimination is practiced and to issue suitable instructions to head masters to prevent such practice immediately and also to take severe action on the persons who are responsible for the discrimination”.

The circular said the wrist bands are in different shades of red, yellow, green, and saffron to indicate their caste identities. “These practices supposedly are being used for sports team selection, reassembling during class and lunch intervals. Allegedly these practices are enforced by students themselves and supported by influential caste persons and teachers,” the circular said.

In November 2015, The Indian Express had visited some schools in Tirunelveli district, where the practice was prevalent. At one school in Tirunelveli town, Dalit students wore a green and red wrist band of interwoven threads, while upper caste students wore yellow and red bands. The Nadars — a powerful OBC community in southern Tamil Nadu — wore blue and yellow bands and Yadavas wore saffron bands. Students of the Dalit-Pallar community had wrist bands in green and red, while Arundhathiyars-Dalit wore wear green, black and white bands.

Admitting that such practices existed, the then district administration had called a meetings of schools and Parents and Teachers Associations to put an end to such practices.

However, on Friday, a senior official of the School Education Department said a blanket order in this regard was inappropriate. “It should have cited certain incidents, or schools where such practices exist now. We do not have a single case or complaint. The circular said students are also using rings and ‘tilak’ on the forehead to identify their caste. But if we ban these, citing caste discrimination, it would be equal to interfering in their faith… These alleged caste marks are commonly used as religious expressions too. When there was a query on the circular, there were no recent incidents of caste discrimination,” the official said.