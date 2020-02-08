Tamil Nadu minister apologises to boy for asking him to remove sandals

The incident occurred when the minister was on an official visit. (Screengrab) The incident occurred when the minister was on an official visit. (Screengrab)

A day after Tamil Nadu Forest Minister Dindigul Sreenivasan was caught in a controversy for making a teenage boy unbuckle his slippers during an official visit to the Nilgiris, the minister on Friday conveyed his deep regret to the boy and his family.

Following the apology, the boy’s parents agreed to withdraw a police complaint they had filed in connection with the incident on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve near Udhagamandalam while the minister was on a visit to to inaugurate a rejuvenation camp for elephants in captivity.

According to a video of the incident that surfaced on social media, the minister asked the boy to unbuckle his slippers when he was about to enter a temple.

Sources and officials in Udhagamandalam said the minister met the boy — who hails from a tribal community in Mudumalai — at a government guest house in Udhagamandalam on Friday morning and personally conveyed his regret. The boy had come to the meeting with his parents and around 50 members from his community, they said.

On Thursday, after the video clipt went viral, the minister had said he did not mean to insult the boy.

