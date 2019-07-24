Tamil Nadu man held for ‘criticising’ NIA raids on social media

A 39-year-old man was arrested and remanded in judicial custody for his remarks in a social media group criticising a recent NIA raid in his village. Police said they arrested M Thaj, from Muthupettai near Tiruvarur, for his message criticising NIA raids and attributing political motives to it.

The message in question apparently referred to recent NIA raids, held simultaneously in 14 locations in Tamil Nadu, to probe 14 Muslim youths for their alleged role in funding an alleged terror module called Ansarullah. After they arrived from the UAE, the NIA’s decision to bring the suspects in a special flight to Chennai from Delhi had raised eyebrows.

Asked why Thaj was arrested, M Durai, SP of Tiruvarur, said Thaj has no link to the case being probed by the NIA. “But his social media post was portraying the NIA case in bad light. He attributed communal motives to the NIA probe,” Durai said.

A case was filed against Thaj in Muthupettai on a complaint by the local village administrative officer. He was booked under Sections 153 (purposely giving provocation with an intent to cause a riot) and 153 (A) (promoting enmity between different groups on ground of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc) of the IPC.