Why is #WeLoveBeef trending?

A man belonging to a minority community was allegedly attacked by a group of men in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district for uploading a picture while consuming beef soup, news agency PTI quoted police officials Friday. Though four people have been arrested in connection with the case, people took to Twitter to express their outrage over the incident and started trending #WeLoveBeef and #Beef4Life hashtags.

Advertising

The victim, who was identified as Mohammed Faisan, hails from Poravachery and had posted the picture on Facebook on Thursday describing its taste. The accused objected to the post and went to Faisan’s house on Thursday night to question him about his picture, police said. The questioning soon turned ugly, and a quarrel ensued between them after which Faisan was attacked by the group.

Netizens sharply reacted to the incident and got both the hashtags trending on the social media website by sharing pictures of beef dishes.

#WeLoveBeef beef is my favourite..Eating beef is my rights. pic.twitter.com/zshByz1fcf — gopinath baijo (@gopynath2) July 12, 2019

The 24-year-old sustained injuries and was admitted to a government hospital in Nagapattinam. The District Superintendent of Police T K Rajasekaran ordered for a police case to be registered and arrested the accused— Dinesh Kumar (28), Agathian (29), Ganeshkumar (27) and Mohankumar (28)— on Friday. The case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including attempt to murder.

Advertising

Condemning the incident, Tamil Nadu CPI(M) urged for stringent action against the accused. The party added that while such attacks were happening on Dalits and Muslims in North India, “the state government and police should nip such episodes in the bud” in Tamil Nadu.

“Those behind the murderous attack should be given stringent punishment,” the party’s state unit Secretary K Balakrishnan said in a statement in Chennai.