‘Tamil Nadu has made up its mind’: In Madurai, PM Modi slams DMK over ‘dynasty’, ‘scams’

Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday targeted the ruling DMK at a mega rally in Madurai, where he said the state had “made up its mind” to bring the NDA to power. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation for development projects worth over Rs 4,400 crore.

Before addressing the rally, Modi visited the Lord Murugan temple at Thiruparankundram. He said, “Before coming here, I went to Thiruparankundram temple for Bhagawan Murugan darshan, prayed for Tamil Nadu and the entire nation’s prosperity.”

“At the same time, my heart felt heavy,” he said. Referring to a 40-year-old man who set himself on fire over the Karthigai Deepam row, Modi added, “Thiruparankundram’s young devotee, Poornachandran, who sacrificed his life — I met his wife, Indumathi, and their two children. I offered my deepest condolences to them.” He said the “truth will win, Murugan devotees will win,” even if the DMK goes against them.

The Prime Minister’s remarks came a day after he flew into Chennai, where he was received at the airport by AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, senior party leaders and state BJP president Nainar Nagendran. He then proceeded to Lok Bhavan. Alliance leaders have indicated that seat-sharing talks within the NDA will begin only after the Madurai rally, underscoring what one senior BJP leader described as a strategy of “public mobilisation first, negotiations next”.

Addressing the crowd in Madurai in the evening, Modi struck a confident tone. “Some people are dreaming of returning to power in Tamil Nadu. But when they see this massive NDA rally, that dream will turn into a nightmare,” he said, adding, “People know that this election is a stunning one for the state, and Tamil Nadu has made up its mind — people have decided to send out DMK. They also know clearly that only the NDA can bring in change. I can see it in your eyes, the next government of Tamil Nadu will be an NDA government.”

He accused the DMK of corruption and dynastic politics, and said, “DMK did not deliver good governance. They looted the state… Look at Madurai itself. Madurai stood with MGR, who loved the city immensely. That is why DMK never liked Madurai. DMK exerted a mafia-style control in Madurai. They took Madurai to the bottom of the national rankings on cleanliness. DMK’s Madurai mayor had to resign for corruption.”

Citing alleged scams, he said, “300 crore transfer scam, 900 crore job scam, 1,000 crore contract scam, 4,700 crore sand mining scam…”

“Usually, ministers compete with each other to do good work. In the DMK, ministers compete with each other to do scams. But they are stealing from the poor, youth and farmers. Such a corrupt government has no moral right to continue. That is why the people of Tamil Nadu have decided to bring in an NDA government. We will give a clean and efficient government,” he said.

Modi also invoked the legacy of former leaders. “When it comes to honesty in politics, K Kamaraj set an example for the whole country. DMK is the opposite example,” he said. Modi added, “Remember how much better life was when Amma Jayalalithaa was ruling the state. Every mother, sister and the whole of Tamil Nadu wishes for an NDA government. We promise you, we will focus on law and order when we come to power,” the PM said.

On welfare, he contrasted the Centre’s housing programme with what he called state inaction. “Under the PM Awas Yojana, over 6 lakh houses have been completed in Tamil Nadu. Each family got a home of their own. At the same time, nearly 3 lakh houses remain pending because the DMK government did not conduct surveys and delayed the process. Why should lakhs of poor families suffer due to DMK’s petty politics?” Modi asked.

He linked Tamil Nadu’s economic future to recent trade and infrastructure initiatives. Referring to a “historic trade agreement with the European Union”, he said, “We are now linked to 28 advanced countries. It is a golden opportunity for youth, workers, farmers and entrepreneurs — textile, electronic manufacturing, coastal seafood export, thousands of MSME sectors — all of them will get new global markets. Lakhs of new jobs will be created in Tamil Nadu.”

Development projects

Earlier in the day, Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth more than Rs 4,400 crore. “Over the past 12 years, the Government of India has made significant investments in Tamil Nadu’s highway network, with more than 4,000 kilometres of highways constructed since 2014,” he said. He highlighted the four-laning of the Marakkanam–Puducherry and Paramakudi–Ramanathapuram stretches, improved access to Rameswaram and Dhanushkodi, and increased railway allocations.

“This transformation is particularly visible in Tamil Nadu, where the Railway budget allocation has increased nearly nine-fold,” he said, noting that annual allocations had risen from Rs 880 crore between 2009 and 2014 to Rs 7,600 crore for 2026–27. He also recalled inaugurating the new Pamban Bridge last year.

On cultural issues, he said, “It was I who ensured Jallikkattu continued through an ordinance. It was I who showed respect to Tamil Nadu and gave Sengol a pride of place in Parliament.” He also criticised past governments over projects like the Maduravoyal corridor and the Tuticorin transshipment terminal, saying they had stalled key initiatives.

Modi also responded to some remarks attributed to DMK leaders. “I recently heard someone in DMK say that they do not fear me. What does it mean? Even otherwise, why should anyone fear another in a democracy? So, they were not criticising me but appreciating my democratic values. Unknowingly, they have given me words of honour,” he said.

Concluding his address, he framed the coming Assembly election as a choice between what he called corruption and development. “Tamil Nadu will play a decisive role in shaping the nation’s destiny. Our collective goal is a developed Tamil Nadu for a developed India.”