Tamil Nadu: All private establishments outside Covid-19 containment zones to open from Monday

People queue up to buy vegetables in Chennai during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (PTI Photo) People queue up to buy vegetables in Chennai during a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (PTI Photo)

Days after announcing a number of measures to relax the lockdown norms for industries, Tamil Nadu on Saturday came out with many more decisions to relax certain lockdown measures in non-containment areas in the state. Relaxations that comes in effect from May 11 said all private establishments can function with 33% strength between 10.30am and 6pm in Greater Chennai Police limits and 10am and 7pm in the rest of the state.

Across the state, 526 people tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Among them, 279 cases were reported from Chennai city region while Villupuram, a district south of Chennai, registered 67 cases and Chengalpet, a neighbouring district of Chennai, had 40 cases. There were four deaths reported in Tamil Nadu on Saturday.

Meanwhile the relaxations in lockdown norms are being implemented with strong instructions to district collectors, corporation commissioners and police to ensure social distancing prescribed by the government, which includes the disinfection norms and safety of employees applicable for commercial establishments.

As per the relaxed norms, vegetable shops and grocery stores in the Greater Chennai Police limits and in the rest of the state shall remain open between 6am and 7pm and the standalone, neighbourhood shops shall be opened between 10.30am and 6pm in in Chennai city limits. Across the state, timings are between 10am and 7pm.

While teashops in non-containment areas are allowed to function between 6am and 7pm for takeaway orders, customers are not allowed to drink tea at shops. Fuel stations also will be allowed to operate between 6am and 6pm in Greater Chennai city limit. Timings set for other districts will be 6am to 8pm. Fuel stations along the state, national highways has no restrictions.

