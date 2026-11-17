Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested publisher R Mohan on Monday over allegations that he supplied government libraries with books carrying fictitious authors’ names and material drawn from websites and ChatGPT, in collusion with unidentified officials.

Mohan owns Agalvilakku Publishers and Phoenix Publications, which, according to the FIR, operate from the same address in Chennai’s Madipakkam. The two firms received Rs 1.74 crore for supplying books to public libraries across Tamil Nadu, the agency said.

DVAC teams also searched premises linked to Mohan and the publishers, including a publishing facility at Kudavasal in Tiruvarur district, and district libraries in Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram and Tenkasi.