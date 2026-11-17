Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express... Read More
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Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption arrested publisher R Mohan on Monday over allegations that he supplied government libraries with books carrying fictitious authors’ names and material drawn from websites and ChatGPT, in collusion with unidentified officials.
Mohan owns Agalvilakku Publishers and Phoenix Publications, which, according to the FIR, operate from the same address in Chennai’s Madipakkam. The two firms received Rs 1.74 crore for supplying books to public libraries across Tamil Nadu, the agency said.
DVAC teams also searched premises linked to Mohan and the publishers, including a publishing facility at Kudavasal in Tiruvarur district, and district libraries in Ranipet, Tirupattur, Kancheepuram and Tenkasi.
The case, registered on November 15, names Mohan, unidentified public servants at the Directorate of Public Libraries, Anna Centenary Library in Chennai and Periyar Arivulagam in Coimbatore, and other unidentified persons. It invokes provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Prevention of Corruption Act and Copyright Act.
The alleged operation depended on more than invented authorship. According to the FIR, a coordination committee added books that an expert recommendation committee had not recommended, then submitted them for selection without recording the additions in the relevant file. “The lists of the two publishers were accepted without scrutiny,” the FIR states.
Agalvilakku submitted 2,339 titles and Phoenix 99. Purchase orders covering 1,857 books were issued in February 2026, when the DMK was ruling the state. Investigators described the disputed contents as vague, misleading and lacking educational or informational value.
The procurement formed part of a Rs 50-crore allocation for Periyar Arivulagam’s books and e-books, with a Rs 30-crore advance authorised. Those allocations are separate from the payments under investigation.
The controversy began when novelist Perumal Murugan questioned nearly 1,800 Agalvilakku books at the Coimbatore library. In one, Naladiyar, a collection of classical Tamil verses, had become a poet and philosopher.
The School Education Department sought a DVAC enquiry on November 6. The Madras High Court directed registration of an FIR on November 10. Five library officials were suspended on November 15.