A Rajmohan, the Tamil Nadu Minister for School Education, Tamil Development, Information and Publicity, on Saturday said his department had lodged a complaint with the anti-corruption police over allegedly fraudulent, “AI-generated” books purchased for public libraries during the previous DMK government regime, widening a controversy at Coimbatore’s Periyar Arivulagam into allegations of a statewide procurement scam.

Displaying documents that he described as original committee recommendations, purchase orders and payment proceedings, Rajmohan announced a special committee to examine library collections and said the government would seek to recover “every rupee” spent on the disputed books.

The department had requested registration of a case, he said.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

The allegations follow an essay by novelist Perumal Murugan describing expensive books containing elementary errors, questionable historical claims and unfamiliar authors’ names at Periyar Arivulagam.

Rajmohan said similar books from one Agalvilakku Publishing House had reached other libraries, including Connemara Library and the Kalaignar Library in Madurai. “This is not a scam that is going to end with Coimbatore’s Periyar Arivulagam,” he said.

He also cited procurement for libraries in Tiruchi, Salem, Cuddalore and Tirunelveli, and referred to Rs 5 crore earmarked for e-books. He did not provide a consolidated, documented figure for the alleged loss. At the centre of his account was a chronology intended to establish responsibility across a change of government.

Rajmohan said committee meetings took place in November and December last year and again in January. Of approximately 137 committee members, 112 attended the January meeting, he said. Their recommendations subsequently received approval from a higher-level committee.

Story continues below this ad

He alleged that approval had been given under pressure from the DMK administration. He did not explain who allegedly applied that pressure or how. An order dated February 14 sought delivery of the books within seven days, he said, while March proceedings authorised the release of treasury funds to the district. Some pending payments were processed after the elections, when books were unpacked and arranged, he acknowledged.

Rajmohan held up “Naladiyar: A Guide to Life,” which Murugan had criticised for treating a collection of classical Tamil verse as that of an individual poet and philosopher. For a student approaching a library shelf with an examination ahead, the error was hardly academic. Rajmohan asked what would happen if candidates absorbed such claims and reproduced them in their answers.

“Poverty is not merely about money and material possessions,” he said. “Poverty of knowledge is also a great poverty.” His anger repeatedly gave way to ridicule as he read names attributed to “prolific authors”: Thamarai Murali, Thamarai Ravi, Thamarai Panneer, Kamalambal Karunanidhi and Pavithra Karunanidhi.

‘Books manufactured under invented identities’

He offered a reward for finding one and a medal if Stalin produced another. Beneath the taunts was an allegation requiring investigation — that books had been manufactured under invented identities.

Story continues below this ad

Rajmohan compared the operation to printing counterfeit currency, alleging that AI had been used to combine material from different authors into new volumes. He called it “India’s first AI scam,” a characterisation he did not substantiate with a nationwide comparison.

He instructed libraries to place books supplied by Agalvilakku in their respective boxes and preserve them as evidence. The proposed special committee, he said, would identify disputed material across collections.

He also asked Public Works Minister Aadhav Arjuna to investigate whether irregularities extended to library construction and whether the buildings were structurally sound. He presented that as a request for investigation, without supplying evidence of construction defects.

The DMK, meanwhile, has sought an independent inquiry while rejecting the government’s political accusations. Former minister and Assembly whip Govi Chezhiyan said the previous administration had introduced a transparent procurement policy and constituted a recommendation committee that included Murugan himself.

Story continues below this ad

Chezhiyan questioned whether ulterior motives lay behind the controversy emerging after the change of government, and demanded disclosure of the backgrounds of the books, authors and approved publishers. He said those responsible should face legal action.

Rajmohan, meanwhile, demanded an unconditional apology from the DMK to students and readers, and said politicians found responsible would be brought before the law.

He also described complaints from established publishers who said the previous government had bought only one library copy of their books. He contrasted their experience with the alleged accumulation of AI-generated volumes.