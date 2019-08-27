Tamil Nadu launches TV channel for school students

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday launched a Tamil TV channel exclusively for school children in the state.

Advertising

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched Kalvi Tholaikkatchi (Education TV) in Chennai. Education Minister K A Sengottaiyan said the idea behind the channel was to ensure that students have a bright future.

A project of the state’s school education department — first discussed during the tenure of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa — the channel will have shows made for schoolgoers, besides imparting lessons in discipline.

According to officials, 50 per cent of programmes on Kalvi Tholaikkatchi will be based on the state curriculum. Another 10 per cent are to help students prepare for competitive exams and the remaining slots are dedicated to shows that offer life coaching, discipline and motivation.