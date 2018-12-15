Key Dhinakaran camp leader Balaji joins DMK

In what is seen as a major setback for T T V Dhinakaran and his party Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), and to a lesser degree for the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, senior leader Senthil Balaji, a former minister in J Jayalalithaa’s Cabinet and a powerful Gounder community leader from Karur, joined main opposition DMK Friday.

Balaji, 43, who chose to be with V K Sasikala and her nephew Dhinakaran after their ouster from the AIADMK following Jayalalithaa’s death, was one of the 18 MLAs disqualified for challenging the Edappadi Palaniswami government.

The development comes amid reports of merger-related talks between AMMK and AIADMK.

On Friday, after meeting DMK chief M K Stalin, Balaji announced that he is joining the party as a primary member. Refusing to make any comment on Dhinakaran, he said Stalin is a good leader who can take Tamil Nadu ahead. “I will work to make Stalin the Chief Minister,” Balaji said.

Sources close to Balaji told The Indian Express that he took the decision amid a slow decline of hope in the Dhinakaran camp after losing the MLAs’ disqualification case in court. “If the MLAs had won the case, they could have toppled the AIADMK government. But now everyone knows that Dhinakaran’s party cannot win even half of the 20 seats that are due for bypolls,” a leader close to Balaji said. “Toppling the AIADMK government has become a lost dream for Dhinakaran, and upcoming elections will favour the DMK, not the AIADMK or Dhinakaran.”

A friend close to both Balaji and Dhinakaran, who was aware of the developments, said Balaji also suspected Dhinakaran and his supporters will return to AIADMK. “Balaji doesn’t want to work with the same set of leaders in AIADMK again, especially Local Transport Minister M R Vijayabaskar, a disciple-turned-rival who now controls the party in Karur,” the source said.

Both Balaji and Vijayabaskar come from the socially and politically powerful Gounder community, and both are backed by over a dozen caste groups from this Kongu region.

A senior DMK leader said, “We still do not know who made the first move, but Balaji is going to be a major asset for us in Karur, Tirupur and Erode regions. He is fully backed by the Gounder community, and is popular among the people since he did many things for the region as a minister.”

In fact, the DMK leader said, Balaji was “one of the reasons that DMK’s growth had stopped in Karur for over a decade — we didn’t win seats (in the region) even when we had power in the state”.

While Balaji refused to comment on Dhinakaran on Friday, the move had definitely come as a setback the AMMK leader. Many political observers recalled Balaji’s role in making several rallies by Dhinakaran a huge success in the last one year.

Having begun his political career as an independent panchayat council member backed by Gounder caste groups, Balaji joined AIADMK in 2000. He won three Assembly elections — from Karur in 2006 and 2011, and Aravakurichi in 2016 — and as the AIADMK district secretary and election in-charge of Karur Lok Sabha, had a huge role in M Thambidurai’s election from the constituency in 2009 and 2014.

He was dropped from the ministry in 2015 after he allegedly claimed to be Jayalalithaa’s successor.