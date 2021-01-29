Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand among six states lagging in vaccine rollout: Centre

In the first two weeks of the Covid-19 vaccination drive, 11 states and Union Territories administered the first dose of the vaccine to at least 35 per cent of their frontline workers, the Union Health Ministry said Thursday.

It also flagged six states that need to “improve their performance” on vaccinating their priority group. “Jharkhand (14.7 per cent), Delhi (15.7 per cent), Tamil Nadu (15.7 per cent), Uttarakhand (17.1 per cent), Chhattisgarh (20.6 per cent), and Maharashtra (20.7 per cent) need to improve vaccination performance. We are having a constant dialogue with these states” Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

Almost a year after India reported its first case of the coronavirus, the Centre also said that the country has “flattened its Covid-19 graph” as no new cases were reported in 146 districts in the last seven days. “India has flattened its Covid-19 graph—146 districts have no new cases since last 7 days, 18 districts since the last 14 days, 6 districts since 21 days and 21 districts since the last 28 days,” Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said at the meeting of the high-level Group of Ministers on Covid-19 Thursday.

Vardhan also said that that out of the 1.73 lakh active cases in the country, only 0.46 per cent is on ventilators, 2.20 per cent is in the ICU and 3.02 per cent is on oxygen support.

Bhushan said that three states and UTs have completed giving the first dose of the vaccine to over 50 per cent of its registered health care workers: Lakshwadeep (83.4 per cent), Odisha (50.7 per cent), and Haryana (50 per cent). Five states and UTs have coverage of over 40 percent: Andaman (48.3 per cent), Rajasthan (46.8 per cent), Tripura (45.6 per cent), Mizoram (40.5 per cent), Telangana (40.3 per cent).

Three other bigger states—Andhra Pradesh (38.1 per cent), Karnataka (35.6 per cent) and Madhya Pradesh (35.5 per cent)—have completed giving the first dose of the vaccine to more than 35 percent of its health care workers, the health ministry said.

ICMR DG Dr Balram Bhargava Thursday said two vaccine manufactures have approached the regulator to make changes in the fact sheet to allow use of the vaccine on people using blood thinners. “The relative contraindication regarding blood thinners is mentioned in the fact sheet of both the vaccines; both companies have written to the DCGI regarding changing this point in the fact sheet. Blood thinners are two categories: one are anti-platelets, which are aspirin or clopidogrel, which is not a problem at all; and second are anti-coagulants, like heparin, where tendency in these patients to bleed is higher. The only worry is that there can be local swelling can occur at the injection site. Anti-coagulant can be stopped for two days prior to the vaccination,” Bhargava said.