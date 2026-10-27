Fake medical emergency, prison guard attacked: 17 undertrials escape Tamil Nadu jail

Seventeen undertrial prisoners escaped from a jail in Tamil Nadu’s Theni district late on Monday after allegedly attacking a prison guard who had entered their cell to respond to a reported medical emergency.

This has triggered a search for the inmates across the state and along the Kerala border.

Four of the 17 inmates who escaped from the Thekkampatti jail, near Andipatti, were subsequently recaptured, the police said. Vijayendra Bidari, Inspector General of Police, South Zone, said 17 special teams have been formed to trace the remaining prisoners.

The escape is among the largest in Tamil Nadu since 1995, when 43 suspected LTTE militants fled a special detention camp inside Vellore Fort through a tunnel approximately 153 feet, or 47 metres, long.