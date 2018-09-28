Tamil Nadu: Idols worth Rs 100 cr seized

Nobody in Tamil Nadu has the licence to sell antique idols dating back more than 100 years. (Representational Image) Nobody in Tamil Nadu has the licence to sell antique idols dating back more than 100 years. (Representational Image)

The Idol Wing of Tamil Nadu Police Thursday seized 89 statues worth over Rs 100 crore from a businessman’s residence.

IG, Idol Wing, CID, A G Pon Manickavel said idols and stone pillars, more than 100-years-old and stolen from different temples were seized. A total of 89 items, including 22 pillars, 12 metal idols, artefacts and 56 stone sculptures, were seized.

Nobody in Tamil Nadu has the licence to sell antique idols dating back more than 100 years, he said. Manickavel told media that further probe will reveal the truth.

The businessman Ranvir Shah, who is also the founder of an NGO called Prakriti Foundation, reportedly claimed that he had necessary permissions to keep the idols with him.

