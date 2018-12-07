Tamil Nadu House passes resolution against Mekedatu dam project

The Tamil Nadu Assembly Thursday unanimously passed a resolution condemning the Central Water Commission’s (CWC) nod to Karnataka to prepare a detailed project report on the Mekedatu Balancing Reservoir and Drinking Water Project.

The resolution, moved by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, also demanded that the Union Water Resources ministry to withdraw the nod for the project report.

During a meeting with MPs from his party, CM Palaniswami also asked them to raise their voice in both houses of Parliament against the Centre’s nod for the report on the project. ens