Tamil Nadu hospital loses license after being held responsible for doctor’s death

The Tamil Nadu government also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for violating Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.

A private hospital in Tindivanam lost its license to treat Covid-19 patients after the death of a doctor who was administered a fake remdesivir injection at the hospital. The Tamil Nadu government also imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh for violating Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act.

The action was taken after the doctor’s family complained to the state health department.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian Tuesday said that health experts confirmed that D Raman died after the fake injection was administered by one Dr Suresh.

He added that a police complaint has been lodged and action will be taken under various sections of the IPC and Drugs Cosmetics Act against the doctor who administered the fake injection and others who were involved in the incident.

Medical Enforcement officials, who visited the hospital, found that the hospital had violated various Covid-19 treatment and protocol norms. They also recovered the excess stock of remdesivir vials stored in the hospital.