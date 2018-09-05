Tamil Nadu gutkha scam: CBI raids residences of Health Minister Vijayabaskar, top cop

State Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar is an accused in the case. (File) State Health Minister C Vijayabhaskar is an accused in the case. (File)

The CBI on Wednesday raided 31 locations across Chennai, Mumbai and Bangalore, including the premises of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijaybhaskar, Tamil Nadu DGP TK Rajendran, Tamil Nadu DG (Fire and Rescue) S George, former minister BV Ramana and several officials of the Central excise department, food safety department and health department in connection with the multi-crore Gutkha scam.

“The simultaneous searches being conducted at 31 locations began at 7 am and will continue till late in the evening. Apart from Chennai, there is one location each in Mumbai and Bangalore being searched. Apart from ministers and police officers, premises of some IRS officers are also being raided,” a CBI official said. Read the story in Tamil

The scam came to light in July last year, when the Income Tax department conducted raids at the godown, offices, and residences of a pan masala and gutkha manufacturer in Tamil Nadu over alleged tax evasion to the tune of Rs 250 crore. The department seized a diary allegedly containing the names of those who were believed to have been paid off by the gutkha manufacturers and among them was Health Minister Baskar and senior police officers.

The CBI had taken over the investigation in the gutkha scam on the orders of Madras High Court in May this year. The agency has registered an FIR against unidentified officials of Tamil Nadu government, Central excise department and food safety department.

“The clandestine gutkha business is a crime against society, which is needed to be curbed,” a bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice Abdul Quddhose had said while issuing its directions on a plea by DMK MLA J Anbazhagan. “We, therefore, deem it appropriate to direct the CBI to investigate the illegal manufacture, import, supply, distribution and sale of gutkha and other forms of chewable tobacco… detect and take action against those involved in the offence… in connivance with public/government servants,” the bench had said.

The manufacture, storage and sale of the chewable forms of tobacco, including gutkha and pan masala were banned by the Tamil Nadu government in 2013. The DMK had sought appointment of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a retired judge of the High Court, and comprising of CBI officials to inquire into the matter.

