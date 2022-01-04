Tamil Nadu govt to shut down AIADMK’s ‘non-functional’ Amma mini clinics, doctors to be given other jobs

The DMK government will shut down Amma mini clinics launched by the previous AIADMK government across Tamil Nadu state, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said on Tuesday saying that these clinics were not functioning properly. The minister, however, said that doctors appointed at these clinics would be given other opportunities by the health department.

Former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami launched the scheme in December 2020 and set up around 2,000 Amma mini clinics across the state to provide essential healthcare services to the poor.

“The clinics were a one-year temporary scheme and 1,820 doctors were appointed. There were no nurses, the clinics were set up at buildings that were functioning for different purposes. The services of those doctors who had been appointed to Amma mini-clinics were utilised during the second wave of the Covid pandemic. Even now, their services have been extended till March 2022 for Covid-19 related duties and after that, the government will use them appropriately,” Subramanian said.

No one actually received effective treatment at Amma mini clinics, alleged the minister. DMK government schemes like Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvum, Inniyur Kaapom, Subramanian have the data of persons who were provided treatment but no such data are available for Amma mini-clinics, he said.

“They were kept open but the question is did they function effectively? After the DMK government took charge, on a humanitarian basis, the chief minister did not terminate or suspend any of these doctors who had been working in Amma clinics, instead, they were provided other jobs,” the minister said.

AIADMK coordinator and opposition leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said the closure of Amma mini clinics is down to DMK’s political vendetta.

“Amma mini clinics were opened with the sole intention to help poor people in rural and urban areas get treatment near to their residence. Just because this scheme has Amma’s name [late AIADMK leader J Jayalalithaa], the DMK government, with a political vendetta, has decided to close them. This is highly condemnable. The government has once again shown that it doesn’t care about the welfare of the downtrodden,” he said.

Earlier, minister Subramanian inaugurated the 41-bed Siddha Covid care centre at Periyar Maniammai hospital at Periyar Thidal in Chennai. During the second wave of Covid-19, traditional treatment methods like yunani, homeopathy and yoga were provided in 79 Siddha Covid care centres and through which 28,808 people benefitted, he said.

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Corporation has set up screening centres across its 15 zones to provide initial screenings for Covid-19 patients and these will be fully functional from January 5.