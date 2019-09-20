Tamil Nadu govt orders probe into admissions in 24 medical colleges

The Tamil Nadu government has ordered an inquiry into the admissions to 24 medical colleges in the state this year after a case of impersonation of a student appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) exam came to light.

Advertising

According to a senior police officer investigating the case, the student, who was attending classes at the Government Theni Medical College, was found with contradicting identity details in the college application and the NEET 2019 marks card.

“A further probe revealed that the student who actually appeared for the NEET exam was different from the student who got admitted for the course and attended classes, even though their names were same,” the officer said.

“Certificate verification has now proved that the photo of the Theni Medical College student was different from the student who wrote the NEET exam. Preliminary probe shows that the student attending classes did not go through counselling too. We have started inquiries and there may be arrests soon,” the officer said.

Advertising

Dr R Narayana Babu, the Director of Medical Education (DME), told The Indian Express that a departmental inquiry has also been ordered into this issue. “Top officials of Theni medical college had come to Chennai today and briefed us about the case,” Babu said.

According to Babu, the matter came to light following an email complaint to the medical education authorities. “The complainant, who is not a medical student, sent an email saying that there is a first-year medical student attending classes in Theni Medical College impersonating another student. The complaint said there was a difference between the photos of the student in the NEET application and the student attending classes in Theni Medical College,” he said.

Babu said only a police investigation will help expose the truth behind the impersonation. “We can only conduct an inquiry. We have launched a probe in all 24 medical colleges now. Our officials are rechecking admissions of each and every student, their photo, admit cards, hall tickets and certificates with their latest photos,” he said.

A source in Theni Medical College said the initial inquiry is leading to a larger fraud in the entire admission process. “We have unverified information that the student who wrote the NEET exam was actually hired to write it for those who may not clear it on their own. Only a detailed probe by the police will reveal it,” the source said.

Meanwhile, after the probe was ordered, the student who was attending classes submitted a letter, requesting to discontinue the course and citing “depression”.

Promising that he will pay the discontinuation fee, the student’s letter, addressed to the DME in Chennai, sought a discontinuation certificate citing “severe depression and due health and family issues”.