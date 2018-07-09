Tamil Nadu govt nearing death, OPS won’t win next election, says Dhinakaran

Dhinakaran named and acknowledged the political legacy of key faces in his new party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. Dhinakaran named and acknowledged the political legacy of key faces in his new party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam.

Declaring that the Edappadi K Palaniswami government in Tamil Nadu is nearing its final days, AIADMK rebel leader T T V Dhinakaran on Sunday said he will not pardon the Chief Minister and his aides because they “destroyed the party” after J Jayalalithaa’s death.

The massive rally at Coimbatore’s Codissia grounds was aimed at garnering support and to prove Dhinakharan’s strength in Kongu region — the western Tamil Nadu area with a dominance of Gounder community to which Palaniswami and several senior cabinet ministers belong.

Dhinakaran named and acknowledged the political legacy of key faces in his new party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam. Former AIADMK ministers in the Jayalalithaa regime, P Palaniappan and Senthil Balaji, were among those who organised the rally two days after Dhinakaran addressed a similar gathering in Tiruvannamalai.

Lauding the people of Kongu region for their enterprising nature, Dhinakaran said the western belt will never repeat the mistake of electing “betrayers”— referring to Palaniswami and associates who sacked Sasikala and Dhinakaran from AIADMK to merge with O Panneerselvam, who had revolted against Sasikala and lost the CM post in early 2017.

“These ministers are saying that Dhinakaran is a zero. But they failed to defeat me in R K Nagar…even after their ministers were begging for votes,” he said.

He said Panneerselvam who merged with the ruling faction for the deputy CM post is now suffering. “He is being sidelined, which is nothing but a result of his own action. Theni is my district. I promise you, he is not going to win again from Theni,” Dhinakaran said.

Calling Palaniswami “Kuvathur Palaniswami”, Dhinakaran said the people of Tamil Nadu know how he fell at the feet of Sasikala to get the CM post. “Trust me, I wont touch anyone’s feet to get power,” he said.

Addressing the crowd, he said, “Have you all come all the way to attend this rally because you get money? Majority of people gathered here have come on their own… For those who had no vehicles, the local party leaders arranged transportation. That is the only thing we did. We don’t offer liquor bottles or biriyani or egg to conduct a meeting,” he said.

