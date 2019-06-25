Tamil Nadu govt ‘most corrupt’, AIADMK a BJP slave: DMK

The DMK on Tuesday launched a blistering attack in the Lok Sabha on the Tamil Nadu government, calling it the “most corrupt” and the state’s ruling party AIADMK a “slave” of the BJP.

Advertising

Speaking during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, DMK’s Dayanidhi Maran asked the BJP to “introspect” as to why people of Tamil Nadu rejected it during the recent Lok Sabha polls and said the saffron party’s strength lies in “opposition’s weakness”.

His sharp condemnation of the AIADMK, which has only one member in the House, drew protests from BJP members, who quoted rules to claim that Maran cannot use “offensive” words against a state government or raise such an issue while speaking on the President’s address.

When Maran retorted saying that it is the duty of master to take care of slaves, a jibe at the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal objected to his remarks.

Advertising

The DMK member accused the BJP of misusing probe agencies like the CBI and ED, and also the Election Commission. Referring to the serious water crisis in the state,especially in its capital Chennai, he said the state government remained complacent and did nothing to address the impending crisis.

President Ram Nath Kovind spoke against corruption in his address, Maran said, alleging the Tamil Nadu has the most corrupt government.