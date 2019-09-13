Tamil Nadu govt hits out at Facebook, invokes Cambridge Analytica row

The Tamil Nadu government on Thursday hit out at Facebook, saying its concern for user privacy in a plea, which wanted social media companies to comply with India’s cyber laws, was “fallacious” given its own “business model” and referred to the “Cambridge Analytica Scandal” to buttress the charge.

The state said this in its reply to Facebook’s plea requesting the Supreme Court to transfer to itself certain petitions pending before the High Courts of Madras, Bombay and Madhya Pradesh. These petitions, the company said, have sought linking of Aadhaar numbers to social media accounts.

The reply affidavit said Facebook, while seeking the transfer of the cases to the Supreme Court, “has feebly sought to contend that the matter relates to privacy of citizens and that the submissions of the state seeking originator information would in some manner be contrary to the dictum” of the apex court in the Aadhaar judgment.

“The argument does not lie in the mouth of the petitioner, whose primary business model is the use and commercialisation of users’ data, which is in turn shared with businesses and political parties for targeted advertising. In this regard, the petitioner has been in the news globally for its role in inter alia the Cambridge Analytica scandal,” the affidavit drawn by the state’s Additional Advocate General Balaji Srinivasan and settled by its Advocate General Vijay Narayan said.

The state said Facebook filed the transfer petition “on the sole ground that the reliefs sought in the petitions seek linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar and as a petition challenging the Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill is pending before this Hon’ble Court, this Court should hear the matter”.

“This”, it said, “is an absolute misrepresentation before this Court as the Madras High Court had expressly expanded the scope of the proceedings…and effectively abandoned the prayer with respect to linking of social media accounts with Aadhaar”.

“The question before the High Court relates to the prevention and detection of crimes and traceability of originator information to counter fake news and mob violence in the state” and as such, it needs to be heard by the High Court, the state submitted.

It pointed out that proceedings in Bombay and MP High Courts were still at a “nascent stage” and urged the apex court to either transfer them to Madras High Court or stay them pending the outcome in the High Court. Madras High Court, the state government added, had already heard Facebook, Google, WhatsApp and Twitter and interveners.

“It is at this advanced stage solely on the apprehension of facing adverse orders that the Petitioner herein has filed the instant transfer petition, in a bid to scuttle the proceedings before the High Court and have the matter heard afresh by this Court,” the state contended, adding that the transfer plea was “an abuse of the process”.

The matter before the High Court “is one of grave importance, seeking effective compliance of large multinational companies with the letter and spirit of Indian laws, where in the past despite operating in India, these companies have rejected requests for information and sought for requests to be made through Letters Rogatory or through Mutual Legal Assistance Treaties, a time-consuming process which defeats the investigation and frustrates the job of the law-enforcement agencies to prevent and detect crimes”.

It said that even in the Aadhaar judgment, the Supreme Court had recognised exceptions to right to privacy, including maintenance of law and order.

The Supreme Court, while agreeing to hear Facebook’s transfer plea on August 20, had allowed Madras High Court to continue hearing the matter but barred it from passing any “effective order…till further orders”.

The state requested that this be modified and the High Court be allowed to decide the matter.