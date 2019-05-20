Toggle Menu
Tamil Nadu govt committed to release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts: K Palaniswamihttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/tamil-nadu-govt-committed-to-release-of-rajiv-gandhi-assassination-convicts-k-palaniswami-5738616/

Tamil Nadu govt committed to release of Rajiv Gandhi assassination convicts: K Palaniswami

Palaniwami's statement comes amidst renewed calls, both from the opposition and Tamil groups, for the release of the seven convicts serving life terms.

rajiv gandhi, rajiv gandhi assassination, K Palaniswami, tamil nadu cm, rajiv gandhi assassination convicts, ltte, Banwarilal Purohit, india news, latest news
Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near here on May 21, 1991. (Express Archive)

(TN), May 20 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami Monday said his government was committed to the release of seven Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts and expressed hope the state Governor will act on the cabinet recommendation for setting them free.

Palaniwami’s statement comes amidst renewed calls, both from the opposition and Tamil groups, for the release of the seven, serving life terms, after the Supreme Court recently disposed of a plea of the kin of those killed along with the former prime minister in 1991 opposing their release.

The kin had challenged the Tamil Nadu government’s earlier decision in 2014 to release the seven convicts.

In September 2018, the state cabinet had adopted a resolution recommending to Governor Banwarilal Purohit the release of the seven.

Advertising

Speaking to reporters here, Palaniwami said the cabinet resolution was passed in line with public sentiment.

“We wanted the seven to be released and that is why adopted a cabinet resolution and sent it to the Governor. The Governor has to decide (on the matter),” he said.

“We took the decision based on public sentiment, adopted a cabinet resolution and sent it to Governor. We hope he will take action,” he added.

On September 9, 2018 the AIADMK government recommended to Purohit the release of all seven convicts — Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Jayakumar, Ravichandran, Robert Payas and Nalini.

Former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by a LTTE suicide bomber during an election rally at Sriperumpudur near here on May 21, 1991.

Follow the Lok Sabha Elections 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com/elections. Check the Lok Sabha election schedule, your Lok Sabha constituency details as well as where Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi are campaigning in the Lok Sabha Election. On Twitter, follow @Decision2019 for the latest news and analysis.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Maoists, security forces exchange fire in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
2 Madhya Pradesh: BJP wants Kamal Nath to prove majority, demands special assembly session
3 Saradha scam: Ex-Kolkata CP Rajeev Kumar moves SC seeking extension of protection