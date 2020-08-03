Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tests positive

Banwarilal Purohit Banwarilal Purohit

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit tested positive for Covid on Sunday. Eighty-seven employees, including security personnel and a few office staff who worked closely with the Governor’s office, have been found infected of the total 147 who were tested for Covid at the Raj Bhavan in the last 10 days.

“He is asymptomatic and clinically stable. He underwent further tests and assessment” on Sunday, stated the bulletin, adding that his infection was mild and he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team of Kauvery hospital. He was taken to the hospital in Alwarpet in his official convoy on Sunday morning.

An official statement from Raj Bhavan had earlier confirmed that the Governor had gone into self-isolation two days ago after three staff members tested positive for Covid-19.

