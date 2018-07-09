Tamil Nadu government tables Lokayukta Bill in Assembly

The Lokayukta bill, after being adopted, would pave the way for the creation of the body that would look into graft charges against government servants. (file photo) The Lokayukta bill, after being adopted, would pave the way for the creation of the body that would look into graft charges against government servants. (file photo)

The Tamil Nadu government Monday tabled a bill in the state Assembly for putting in place a Lokayukta to inquire into corruption allegations against public servants.

The Tamil Nadu Lokayukta Bill, 2018 was tabled in the House by Minister for Fisheries and Personnel and Administrative Reforms, D Jayakumar.

The bill, after being adopted, would pave the way for the creation of the body that would look into graft charges against government servants.

The jurisdiction of the Lokayukta would cover serving and former ministers, sitting or ex-MLAs and state government employees.

In the Statement of Objects and Reasons, Jayakumar said the Centre had earlier enacted the Lokpal and Lokayukta Act, 2013 which provides for setting up the office of Lokayukta in every state.

“Accordingly, the government has decided to establish the Lokayukta for the state of Tamil Nadu to inquire into allegations of corruption against public servants,” he said.

