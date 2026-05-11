Tamil Nadu Cabinet Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Vijay, other newly elected MLAs take oath in Tamil Nadu Assembly

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Oath Taking Ceremony Live: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay takes oath as MLA (@tamilnaduassembly/X via PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Cabinet Oath Taking Ceremony Live Updates: Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, nine other ministers, former chief ministers including Edappadi K Palaniswami and newly elected MLAs on Monday took the oath of office in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly. Pro-Tem Speaker M V Karuppaiah administered the oath of office. The Assembly proceedings for oath-taking of MLAs commenced at 9:30 am with a brief introduction by the Pro-Tem Speaker.

The Chief Minister was the first to take oath as an MLA and nine ministers including N Anand and Aadhav Arjuna later took the oath as MLAs. Following this, DMK legislature party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, former Chief Ministers AIADMK leader Edappadi Palaniswami and DMK leader O Panneerselvam, AIADMK members including Agri Krishnamurthy and K P Anbalagan were among those who took oath as legislators.

Story continues below this ad Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Sunday took oath as Member of Tamil Nadu assembly at the secretariat in Chennai. The oath was administered by protem speaker MV Karuppaiah. Apart from Vijay, other TVK MLAs will also take oath as members of assembly. This comes after the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam chief took charge as 13th Tamil Nadu CM and also resigned as Tiruchirapalli East MLA. He will remain a member of assembly from Perambur seat. Live Updates May 11, 2026 10:36 AM IST Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE updates: Senior DMK leaders, Udhayanidhi Stalin meet party chief MK Stalin Senior DMK leaders, Udhayanidhi Stalin meet party chief MK Stalin in his house before taking oath as MLAs in the Tamil Nadu Assembly. VIDEO | Chennai: LoP Udhayanidhi Stalin and senior DMK leaders meet party chief MK Stalin in his house before taking oath as MLAs.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/oG1bVxw7S2 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js May 11, 2026 10:33 AM IST Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE updates: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK leader Palaniswami takes oath as MLAs DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK leader Palaniswami takes oath as MLAs. VIDEO | Tamil Nadu Assembly: DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, AIADMK leader Palaniswami takes oath as MLAs.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/INpNN9i0XB — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js May 11, 2026 10:31 AM IST Tamil Nadu government formation LIVE updates: CM Joseph Vijay takes oath in Tamil Nadu Assembly Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, nine other ministers, former chief ministers including Edappadi K Palaniswami and newly elected MLAs on Monday took the oath of office in the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly, officials said. VIDEO | Tamil Nadu CM C. Joseph Vijay takes oath as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of the Perambur constituency.



(Source: Third Party)



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/xyXCkw0Kgn — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 11, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

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