Tamil Nadu Government Formation Live Updates: 'TVK approached us to form alliance, but decision rests with Stalin,' says IUML chief

A woman walks past a banner of TVK president Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay. (PTI Photo)
Tamil Nadu Government Formation Live Updates: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen said that actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) approached the party to form a post-poll alliance to touch the majority mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, news agency ANI reported. A part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Mohideen said they will accept the decision made by the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin. The TVK has emerged as the single largest in the state with 108 seats, but by itself, the debutant’s party is 10 seats short of the mark to form the government.
Governor delays swearing in: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s has decided to delay Vijay’s swearing-in, noting that the “majority required to form the government has not been established.” Conventionally, the single largest party stakes its claim and is invited to form the government, and prove its majority on the floor of the house. However, Governor Arlekar is learnt to have asked Vijay to submit proof of support from at least 118 legislators.
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Congress quits DMK-led alliance: The Congress, with five MLAs in the House, has decided to partner with the TVK to help form the government. This raises the number of elected representatives of the coalition to 113, five seats short of the majority mark. The grand old party’s move to end its decades-long alliance with the DMK has caused divisions within the INDIA bloc. The Dravidian party, with which the Congress allied to contest the election, adopted several resolutions, including one criticising the Congress for abandoning its ally.
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