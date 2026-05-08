Tamil Nadu Government Formation Live Updates: 'TVK approached us to form alliance, but decision rests with Stalin,' says IUML chief

A woman walks past a banner of TVK president Chandrasekaran Joseph Vijay. (PTI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Government Formation Live Updates: Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen said that actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) approached the party to form a post-poll alliance to touch the majority mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, news agency ANI reported. A part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Mohideen said they will accept the decision made by the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin. The TVK has emerged as the single largest in the state with 108 seats, but by itself, the debutant’s party is 10 seats short of the mark to form the government.

Governor delays swearing in: Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Arlekar’s has decided to delay Vijay’s swearing-in, noting that the “majority required to form the government has not been established.” Conventionally, the single largest party stakes its claim and is invited to form the government, and prove its majority on the floor of the house. However, Governor Arlekar is learnt to have asked Vijay to submit proof of support from at least 118 legislators.

Story continues below this ad Congress quits DMK-led alliance: The Congress, with five MLAs in the House, has decided to partner with the TVK to help form the government. This raises the number of elected representatives of the coalition to 113, five seats short of the majority mark. The grand old party’s move to end its decades-long alliance with the DMK has caused divisions within the INDIA bloc. The Dravidian party, with which the Congress allied to contest the election, adopted several resolutions, including one criticising the Congress for abandoning its ally. Live Updates May 8, 2026 09:16 AM IST Tamil Nadu Government Formation Live Updates: 'Congress's 5 seats would not save TVK,' says AIADMK's Kovai Sathyan AIADMK National Spokesperson Kovai Sathyan hit out at TVK over its claims of being the single largest party and criticised its alliance with Congress, ANI reported. "TVK is the one that gave a confession, claiming that we are the single largest party with 108 seats, and we have the support of 5 more. So, the Governor is duty-bound to ask, 'Where are the other 5?" Sathyan said on Friday. On the Congress alliance with TVK, he added, "118 seats are needed and adding Congress's 5 seats would not save TVK. Congress has put a hole in a ship, and it's like helping the ship sink faster." May 8, 2026 09:08 AM IST Tamil Nadu Government Formation Live Updates: 'TVK approached us to form alliance, but decision rests with Stalin,' says IUML chief Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) president KM Kader Mohideen said that actor-turned-politician Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) approached the party to form a post-poll alliance to touch the majority mark of 118 seats in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, news agency ANI reported. A part of the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance, Mohideen said they will accept the decision made by the outgoing Chief Minister MK Stalin.

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