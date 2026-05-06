Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Vijay’s TVK nears government formation as Congress extends crucial support, DMK questions move

Vijay now needs the support of at least 10 MLAs to form the government.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026, Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Actor turned politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as one of the single largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly with 108 seats, falling 10 short of the majority mark and requiring support from at least 10 MLAs to form the government. In a key development following the fractured mandate, the Tamil Nadu Congress, which has five seats, has decided to back Vijay in forming a secular government, sources said.
The decision was taken at a late-night meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), convened by AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar, where senior leaders unanimously supported the move, after Vijay reached out and the central leadership asked the state unit to take a final call keeping public sentiment in mind. The PMK has four seats, the CPI and CPI(M) have two each, while the DMK secured 59 seats and the AIADMK 47; the BJP, DMDK and AMMK won one seat each, and the VCK has two.
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Resort strategy: Meanwhile, TVK has moved its MLAs to a private luxury resort in Mamallapuram as it steps up efforts to secure the numbers. More than 50 legislators are currently housed at a hotel in Poonjeri, with others expected to arrive, even as security has been tightened. Congress leaders, including TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, also held detailed discussions, while senior leader KC Venugopal confirmed that Vijay had reached out for support, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.
Alliance talks: In the interview, Manickam Tagore acknowledged that the Congress was internally divided over forming an alliance with Vijay’s party, with differing views among state and central leaders. He said the decision was ultimately taken by the party president, underscoring that it was a strategic call rather than a consensus-driven one. Tagore framed the alliance as a pragmatic move aimed at strengthening the opposition and countering the BJP, even as he admitted that such decisions often involve balancing ideological positions with ground realities.
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