Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Vijay’s TVK nears government formation as Congress extends crucial support, DMK questions move

Vijay now needs the support of at least 10 MLAs to form the government.

Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026, Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Actor turned politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) emerged as one of the single largest party in the 234-member Tamil Nadu Assembly with 108 seats, falling 10 short of the majority mark and requiring support from at least 10 MLAs to form the government. In a key development following the fractured mandate, the Tamil Nadu Congress, which has five seats, has decided to back Vijay in forming a secular government, sources said.

The decision was taken at a late-night meeting of the party’s Political Affairs Committee (PAC), convened by AICC in-charge Girish Chodankar, where senior leaders unanimously supported the move, after Vijay reached out and the central leadership asked the state unit to take a final call keeping public sentiment in mind. The PMK has four seats, the CPI and CPI(M) have two each, while the DMK secured 59 seats and the AIADMK 47; the BJP, DMDK and AMMK won one seat each, and the VCK has two.

Story continues below this ad Resort strategy: Meanwhile, TVK has moved its MLAs to a private luxury resort in Mamallapuram as it steps up efforts to secure the numbers. More than 50 legislators are currently housed at a hotel in Poonjeri, with others expected to arrive, even as security has been tightened. Congress leaders, including TNCC chief K Selvaperunthagai, also held detailed discussions, while senior leader KC Venugopal confirmed that Vijay had reached out for support, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape. Alliance talks: In the interview, Manickam Tagore acknowledged that the Congress was internally divided over forming an alliance with Vijay’s party, with differing views among state and central leaders. He said the decision was ultimately taken by the party president, underscoring that it was a strategic call rather than a consensus-driven one. Tagore framed the alliance as a pragmatic move aimed at strengthening the opposition and countering the BJP, even as he admitted that such decisions often involve balancing ideological positions with ground realities. Live Updates May 6, 2026 10:42 AM IST Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: TVK moves MLAs to Mamallapuram resort, tight security in place Following the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly elections results, 108 victorious TVK MLAs, including those from distant regions, have been housed in a private luxury resort in Mamallapuram on Wednesday. The arrangement comes after a meeting with party leader Vijay. To ensure security, a heavy police presence has been deployed around the resort, with increased surveillance in place. Over 50 MLAs are currently staying at the Four Points Star hotel in Poonjeri, Mamallapuram, and more TVK MLAs are expected to arrive through the day. May 6, 2026 10:22 AM IST Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: DMK slams Congress over TVK support, questions viability of move DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticised the Congress in a post on X, saying the party had “made a complete fool of itself” by backing Vijay’s TVK despite having only five seats. He argued that Congress support alone would not help TVK cross the majority mark and pointed out that the AIADMK, with 43 seats, was also willing to extend support. “Whose support will TVK take?” he asked, questioning the practicality of the Congress’s move. The congress party just made a complete fool of themselves. They have 5 seats. It will not get @TVKVijayHQ over the majority mark.



Now ADMK with 43 seats is willing to offer support to TVK.

Whose support will TVK take?



Some smartie from @INCIndia has screwed up big time. pic.twitter.com/8cVFFNqqIS — Saravanan Annadurai (@saravofcl) May 5, 2026 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js May 6, 2026 10:06 AM IST Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Congress cites mandate for secular government in Tamil Nadu The Congress has said the mandate in Tamil Nadu favours a secular government and stressed that it is determined not to allow the BJP or its “proxies” to come to power in the state. The remarks come amid intense political activity over government formation after actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), which made a strong debut, fell 10 seats short of a majority. Congress general secretary KC Venugopal said Vijay had reached out seeking the party’s support, following which the central leadership asked the Tamil Nadu unit to take a final decision in line with the spirit of the electoral verdict. May 6, 2026 10:05 AM IST Tamil Nadu Government Formation LIVE Updates: Congress backs Vijay, strains DMK ties as INDIA bloc rift widens Cracks have emerged in the INDIA bloc after the Congress decided to support Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in Tamil Nadu, putting its long-standing alliance with the DMK under strain. DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai criticised the move as “myopic” and a “backstab,” warning it could damage trust within the opposition ahead of the 2029 general elections. The Congress, which won five seats, took the decision at a late-night meeting of its state leadership after Vijay’s TVK, with 108 seats, fell 10 short of a majority and sought support to form the government. The move marks a significant strategic shift for the Congress, with potential ripple effects across the INDIA alliance as parties reassess equations and coordination going forward.

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