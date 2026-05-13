Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test LIVE: Congress, CPI(M), VCK, AMMK, IUML extend support to TVK government during trust vote

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay. (ANI Photo)

Tamil Nadu Floor Test LIVE: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president C Joseph Vijay is set to face a floor test in the State Legislative Assembly today to prove his majority. Several TVK and AIADMK MLAs arrived at the Assembly premises at the Tamil Nadu Secretariat ahead of the trust vote. Vijay, whose party won 108 seats in the Assembly elections, secured support from the Congress, CPI, CPI(M), VCK and IUML, taking the coalition’s strength to 121 seats and paving the way for him to take oath as Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, speculation over a split within the AIADMK has intensified, with reports of two factions emerging — one led by CV Shanmugam and another aligned with former Chief Minister and party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami. Shanmugam had alleged that a majority of party members rejected a proposal to form a government with DMK support. Adding to the political buzz, Vijay visited Shanmugam’s office on Tuesday, fuelling speculation over a possible shift in legislative alliances in the state.

Story continues below this ad An AIADMK MLA told agencies that all decisions would be taken by Edappadi K Palaniswami and claimed the majority remained with the party leadership. AIADMK has also issued a whip ahead of the floor test, with Rajya Sabha MP IS Inbadurai warning that any MLA violating it could face disqualification under the anti-defection law. Separately, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran expelled party MLA S Kamaraj after he extended support to the TVK government. While the floor test is crucial for Vijay, it is also being seen as a major test for the AIADMK, which won 47 seats and is part of the NDA camp in Tamil Nadu. Live Updates May 13, 2026 10:17 AM IST Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test LIVE: TVK gets support from Congress’ 5 MLAs, CPI(M), IUML, VCK’s 2 each During the confidence vote proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, the Congress extended support to the TVK government with its five MLAs, while the CPI(M), IUML and VCK backed the Vijay-led dispensation with two MLAs each. The support from the alliance partners further strengthened the TVK government’s numbers during the trust vote. May 13, 2026 10:09 AM IST Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test LIVE: AMMK expels MLA for support to TVK MLA S Kamaraj, expelled from AMMK for support to TVK, supports govt in Assembly on trust vote. May 13, 2026 10:02 AM IST Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test LIVE: IUML declares support to TVK government Among others, 2 IUML MLAs also declares support to TVK government May 13, 2026 09:57 AM IST Tamil Nadu Government Floor Test LIVE: Congress, CPI(M), VCK extends support to the TVK govt Taking part in confidence vote proceedings, Congress, CPI(M), VCK extends support to the TVK govt

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