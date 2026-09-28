In a land where gold is inheritance, Vijay rolls out flagship gold ring scheme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Monday launched a scheme to give a one-gram, 22-carat gold ring to every eligible baby born in a government health institution in the state, rolling out one of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government’s prominent election promises.

Vijay inaugurated the Thaimaman Thanga Mothiram Thittam, or Maternal Uncle’s Gold Ring Scheme, at Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai. The government has earmarked Rs 755.83 crore annually for the programme, estimated to cover about 4.42 lakh deliveries in government health facilities each year.

The scheme applies retrospectively to babies born alive in government hospitals and primary health centres from June 22, Vijay’s birthday. Both boys and girls are eligible. The mother must be a Tamil Nadu resident, registered under the Pregnancy and Infant Cohort Monitoring and Evaluation (PICME) system and have a Reproductive and Child Health ID.