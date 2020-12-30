Tamil Nadu: Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan joins BJP

Former Indian cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan on Wednesday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Chennai in presence of CT Ravi, BJP national secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu and L Murugan, the president of Tamil Nadu BJP. The development comes ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections that are slated to be held next year.

Sivaramakrishnan made his Test debut at the age of 17 against West Indies. In nine Test matches, Sivaramakrishnan had claimed 26 wickets. He also scalped 15 ODI wickets. After retiring from international cricket in 1987, the former leggie started cricket commentary.

Sivaramakrishnan, hero of India’s Benson and Hedges World Championship of Cricket triumph, has been a commentator for 20 years and has also been a spin bowling coach at the National Cricket Academy besides being part of the ICC’s Cricket Committee.

In October this year, actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar had also joined the BJP after resigning from Congress. “If the nation has to move forward, then we need somebody like Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take the country in the right direction,” she had said after joining the BJP.