17 killed in blast at Tamil Nadu fireworks factory

At least 17 people were killed in an explosion at a fireworks factory in Virudhunagar on Sunday, according to initial reports from local authorities.

The blast happened at a factory near Kattanarpatti village in Virudhunagar. Several others were reportedly injured and taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

VIDEO | Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu: Several feared dead in a firecracker factory blast near Kattanarpatti. pic.twitter.com/FLJBiukUtG — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 19, 2026

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Officials said emergency crews were searching through the debris amid concerns that additional workers could be trapped after parts of the building collapsed.

The cause of the explosion was not immediately known. Investigations were underway.

Following the blast, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin offered condolences to the kin of the deceased and said Ministers K K S S R Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu were directed to rush to the spot.

In a post on X, Stalin wrote, “The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives.

I have requested the esteemed Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families.

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Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance.”