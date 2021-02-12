Explosion at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu, 9 dead

Local reports say many people are still trapped inside the factory.

At least nine people, including one woman, are feared dead and more than 20 injured in a blast Friday at a private fireworks factory at Achankulam village near Sattur in Virudhunagar district.

The ‘Sree Maariyamman fireworks’ factory which belongs to one Santhanamari had been manufacturing firecrackers for a couple of years. As per local reports, firecrackers that were stored in close to six rooms at the factory caught fire one after another leading to a huge blast.

Police told indianexpress.com that the incident happened around 1:30 PM and that those injured have been rushed to several nearby hospitals for treatment. Police also said that they are probing the cause of the blast.

Offering condolences, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his thoughts are with the bereaved families. He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each has been approved from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who have lost their lives due to a fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. Rs. 50,000 would be given to those seriously injured. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) February 12, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to provide immediate rescue, support, and relief.

“Heartfelt condolences to the victims of the firecracker factory fire in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu. It’s heart-wrenching to think of those still trapped inside,” he wrote on Twitter.

District Collector, Virudhunagar, R Kannan and Superintendent of Police Perumal also inspected the spot. The District Revenue Officer said that the license of the factory will be suspended.