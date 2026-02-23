SIR: Nearly 70 lakh deletions from electoral roll as Tamil Nadu releases final voter list

As of October 27, 2025, there were 6,41,14,587 electors on the rolls. (Image generated using Google Gemini)

Tamil Nadu on Monday published its final electoral roll for 2026 after completing a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a months-long exercise that resulted in the deletion of nearly 70 lakh names and the addition of more than 27 lakh new voters.

The SIR, conducted from October 27, 2025, to February 23, 2026, was carried out under the direction of the Election Commission of India. The final roll, released by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, lists 5,67,07,380 electors across the state.

The electorate comprises 2,77,38,925 men, 2,89,60,838 women and 7,617 third-gender voters. Women continue to outnumber men on the rolls — a demographic trend that has shaped the state’s political arithmetic in recent elections.