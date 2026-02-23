SIR: Nearly 70 lakh deletions from electoral roll as Tamil Nadu releases final voter list

Tamil Nadu on Monday published its final electoral roll for 2026 after completing a Special Intensive Revision (SIR), a months-long exercise that resulted in the deletion of nearly 70 lakh names and the addition of more than 27 lakh new voters.
The SIR, conducted from October 27, 2025, to February 23, 2026, was carried out under the direction of the Election Commission of India. The final roll, released by Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik, lists 5,67,07,380 electors across the state.
The electorate comprises 2,77,38,925 men, 2,89,60,838 women and 7,617 third-gender voters. Women continue to outnumber men on the rolls — a demographic trend that has shaped the state’s political arithmetic in recent elections.
As of October 27, 2025, there were 6,41,14,587 electors on the rolls. After the enumeration phase of the revision, the draft roll published on December 19, 2025, reflected a sharp drop to 5,43,76,756 voters. During the claims and objections period that followed — from December 19 to January 30 — 27,53,796 eligible voters were added and 4.23 lakh ineligible names were deleted.
In total, nearly 70 lakh voters have been removed from the rolls since the beginning of the SIR process in November 2025, according to Patnaik. Election officials have described the exercise as a corrective measure aimed at removing duplicate, shifted, deceased and otherwise ineligible entries.
The Assembly constituency with the highest number of electors is Shozhinganallur in Chengalpattu district, with 5,36,991 voters. Avadi in Thiruvallur district follows with 4,28,772.
At the other end of the spectrum is Harbour constituency in Chennai, with 1,16,896 electors, followed by Egmore (SC), also in Chennai, with 1,34,879 voters. The variation may also be a reflection of the rapid urban expansion in some suburban belts and population shifts within the city’s core.
The roll also reflects specific demographic categories. There are 12.51 lakh voters in the 18–19 age group, a cohort closely watched by political parties seeking to energise first-time voters. Electors marked as ‘Persons with Disability’ number 4.63 lakh, while elderly citizens aged 85 and above total 3.99 lakh.
Election officials have urged voters to verify their names on the Chief Electoral Officer’s website and to use the period of “continuous updation”, which began on February 23, to file applications for inclusion, correction or deletion.
Those who have turned 18 as of January 1, 2026, but do not find their names on the rolls, may apply through designated forms either online or at Electoral Registration Offices.
Under the law, appeals against the decisions of Electoral Registration Officers may be filed before the District Magistrate within 15 days, and a second appeal can be made before the Chief Electoral Officer within 30 days of the first appellate order.
