Tamil Nadu feels BJP irrelevant, will seek Rajinikanth’s support: Kamal Haasan

Reiterating that he will announce his decision about the alliance in January, Haasan said that the third-front will be formed under his leadership.

Actor-turned politician Kamal Haasan says the people of Tamil Nadu feel BJP is irrelevant. Haasan, who is on the third-phase of his election campaign, addressed the reporters in Pudukkottai and said he will seek actor Rajinikanth’s support for the assembly election.

Commenting on actor Rajinikanth’s decision not to enter the politics, the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) leader said as a friend he supports the decision and he will meet Rajinikanth once he returns to Chennai from his campaign. When asked about the BJP’s decision to include people into their fold who accept spiritual politics, Haasan said he is not against spirituality it’s just he doesn’t believe in that. “There is no animosity between myself and spirituality. No one can force me to accept spirituality just like I cannot force anyone to accept rationality,” he said.

On the impact of Saffron party in Tamil Nadu, Haasan said people of this state don’t wish for a BJP governance here as they find them ‘irrelevant’. When asked whether he would operate cordially with the centre if his party gets elected to power in the upcoming election, Haasan said he will definitely do that as it is a matter of national interest. “We all are involved in politics to do welfare for the public. People who have a different ideology, cannot be considered as enemies,” he said.

Taking a jibe at both AIADMK and DMK, Haasan said both the party leaders are accusing each other and releasing the list of corruption charges making their jobs easier and he feels thankful to them for doing that.

Reiterating that he will announce his decision about the alliance in January, Haasan said that the third-front will be formed under his leadership.

When asked how he wants to be remembered in politics, Haasan said if ‘People can be honest in politics’ can be written on his grave, that would be enough. He further added that his first act as a Chief Minister would be to pass a strong Lokpal bill.