Monday, December 14, 2020
‘Suicide pact’ leads to death of five of family in Tamil Nadu

The bodies have been sent to a government medical college hospital here for autopsy by a team of police personnel who inspected the spot.

By: PTI | Villupuram | Updated: December 14, 2020 5:07:09 pm
The bodies of the five were noticed by a neighbour who alerted the police.

A couple in their thirties and their three children were found dead in their house at a village near Villupuram on Monday, police said.

Preliminary probe hint at a ‘suicide pact’ and the man and woman could have ended their lives after killing their two daughters aged seven and eight and five-year-old son, they said.

There are indications that the 37-year-old man was ‘reeling from burden of debt’ and he may have convinced his spouse, seven years younger than him to end all their lives.

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder leader S Ramadoss expressed grief over the deaths due to debt problems. In a tweet, he conveyed his condolences to the bereaved kin.

