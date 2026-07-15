Tamil Nadu: Engagement called off, man attacks former fiancée, mother hacked to death trying to protect her

The accused, D Yuvaraj (36), later surrendered before the Mallankinaru police station. Police said he used a billhook to commit the crime

Written by: Arun Janardhanan
2 min readChennaiJul 15, 2026 05:03 PM IST
policeMallankinaru police reached the scene, recovered Vinayagajothi’s body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
Make us preferred source on Google

A 45-year-old woman was hacked to death while trying to protect her daughter after the latter’s former fiancé allegedly attacked the 20-year-old with a billhook at a village near Mallankinaru in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as M Vinayagajothi (45), while her daughter, M Varsha (20), sustained multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. The accused, D Yuvaraj (36), later surrendered before the Mallankinaru police station.

A police officer said Varsha, a resident of Kalkurichi near Mallankinaru, had been engaged to her cousin, Yuvaraj, in April. After the engagement, the two remained in contact over the phone. However, misunderstandings reportedly developed between them, following which Varsha informed her parents. “The family subsequently called off the wedding, and Varsha stopped speaking to Yuvaraj,” the officer said.

Police said that on Wednesday morning, while Varsha was washing clothes outside her house, Yuvaraj allegedly arrived armed with a billhook and attacked her repeatedly. Hearing her daughter’s cries for help, Vinayagajothi rushed out and attempted to stop the assault. The accused allegedly turned on her and attacked her with the weapon. She sustained several injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Varsha also suffered serious injuries in the attack. Neighbours rushed to the spot after hearing the commotion, alerted the police and took the injured woman to the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital, where she continues to receive treatment.

Mallankinaru police reached the scene, recovered Vinayagajothi’s body and sent it for post-mortem examination. Following the attack, Yuvaraj reportedly surrendered before the Mallankinaru police station.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Officials said they are examining the circumstances that led to the attack and recording statements from family members and witnesses.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Arun Janardhanan
Arun Janardhanan

Arun Janardhanan is an experienced and authoritative Tamil Nadu correspondent for The Indian Express. Based in the state, his reporting combines ground-level access with long-form clarity, offering readers a nuanced understanding of South India’s political, judicial, and cultural life - work that reflects both depth of expertise and sustained authority. Expertise Geographic Focus: As Tamil Nadu Correspondent focused on politics, crime, faith and disputes, Janardhanan has been also reporting extensively on Sri Lanka, producing a decade-long body of work on its elections, governance, and the aftermath of the Easter Sunday bombings through detailed stories and interviews. Key Coverage Areas: State Politics and Governance: Close reporting on the DMK and AIADMK, the emergence of new political actors such as actor Vijay’s TVK, internal party churn, Centre–State tensions, and the role of the Governor. Legal and Judicial Affairs: Consistent coverage of the Madras High Court, including religion-linked disputes and cases involving state authority and civil liberties. Investigations: Deep-dive series on landmark cases and unresolved questions, including the Tirupati encounter and the Rajiv Gandhi assassination, alongside multiple investigative series from Tamil Nadu. Culture, Society, and Crisis: Reporting on cultural organisations, language debates, and disaster coverage—from cyclones to prolonged monsoon emergencies—anchored in on-the-ground detail. His reporting has been recognised with the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism. Beyond journalism, Janardhanan is also a screenwriter; his Malayalam feature film Aarkkariyam was released in 2021. ... Read More

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Jul 15: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments