Tamil Nadu: Engagement called off, man attacks former fiancée, mother hacked to death trying to protect her

A 45-year-old woman was hacked to death while trying to protect her daughter after the latter’s former fiancé allegedly attacked the 20-year-old with a billhook at a village near Mallankinaru in Virudhunagar district in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as M Vinayagajothi (45), while her daughter, M Varsha (20), sustained multiple injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Virudhunagar Government Medical College Hospital. The accused, D Yuvaraj (36), later surrendered before the Mallankinaru police station.

A police officer said Varsha, a resident of Kalkurichi near Mallankinaru, had been engaged to her cousin, Yuvaraj, in April. After the engagement, the two remained in contact over the phone. However, misunderstandings reportedly developed between them, following which Varsha informed her parents. “The family subsequently called off the wedding, and Varsha stopped speaking to Yuvaraj,” the officer said.