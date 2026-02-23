Tamil Nadu final electoral roll published. How to check your name? What to do if your name is deleted?

Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that before the SIR exercise, the state's electorate stood at 6.41 crore. (Representational image/PTI)

Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has published the final electoral roll of voters in the state following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. As many as 97.37 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories, summing up the number of voters in the state at 5.67 crore.

In the DMK-ruled state, there are 2,77,38,925 male voters, female: 2,89,60,838; and Third Gender: 7,617. As per final roll, the male voters account for 2,77,38,925; female: 2,89,60,838; and Third Gender: 7,617. The number of electors in the age group of 18-19 years is 12.51 lakh, electors marked as Persons with Disability was 4.63 lakh and senior citizen electors (85+) are 3.99 lakh, Patnaik was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.