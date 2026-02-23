Tamil Nadu final electoral roll published. How to check your name? What to do if your name is deleted?

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 23, 2026 07:01 PM IST
tamil nadu electoral rollChief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that before the SIR exercise, the state's electorate stood at 6.41 crore. (Representational image/PTI)
Ahead of Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has published the final electoral roll of voters in the state following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. As many as 97.37 lakh names of voters were deleted under various categories, summing up the number of voters in the state at 5.67 crore.

In the DMK-ruled state, there are 2,77,38,925 male voters, female: 2,89,60,838; and Third Gender: 7,617. As per final roll, the male voters account for 2,77,38,925; female: 2,89,60,838; and Third Gender: 7,617. The number of electors in the age group of 18-19 years is 12.51 lakh, electors marked as Persons with Disability was 4.63 lakh and senior citizen electors (85+) are 3.99 lakh, Patnaik was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Notably, the Sholinganallur Assembly Constituency in Chengalpattu district has the highest number of electors with 5,36,991 electors , followed by Avadi in Thiruvallur district with 4,28,772 voters. The Harbour Assembly Constituency in Chennai district accounts for the lowest number of electors with 1,16,896 followed by Egmore (SC) in the state capital with 1,34,879 voters.

How to check your name on final electoral roll

The final electoral roll is available on CEO’s website https://elections.tn.gov.in. Electors can check their names by visiting the site.

Patnaik urged the voters to verify their names in the electoral roll and, if required, submit applications for inclusion (Form-6), correction (Form-8), or deletion (Form-7) through online or offline modes.

How to find your name in the voter list?

  • Go to Tamil Nadu elections website
  • Select ‘Special Intensive Revision 2026’ option and go to the ‘Final Publication of Electoral Roll- SIR 2026’ section
  • Submit details of the district, Assembly constituency, and select a preferred language preference — Tamil or English.
  • Select a suitable name or polling booth according to one’s polling booth designations.
  • Finally, download the final roll in PDF format, permitting one to search the name directly.

2. Checking with Booth Level Officers (BLOs):

Another option is to check with the Booth Level Officers (BLOs). The BLOs maintain the voter list at the ground level and can provide assistance in verifying voter enrollment status.

97.37 lakh names deleted

Notably, Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik said that before the SIR exercise, the state’s electorate stood at 6.41 crore. She said that 97.37 lakh names were deleted under various categories while 7.40 lakh people in the 18-19 age bracket have been included in the electoral roll. Continuous updation will be taken up with immediate effect, she added.

If your name is not on electoral roll

If your name is not found on the final electoral roll, you need to submit Form 6. Along with completed Form 6, provide supporting documents to verify your age and residence, as well as a recent passport-sized photograph.

Submit documents either online through the ECI website at voters.eci.gov.in or the ECINET app, or in person to the designated BLO. Eligible voters can also apply for alterations.

