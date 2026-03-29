TVK candidate list out: Actor-politician Vijay to contest from Perambur, Trichy East in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls

Actor-turned-politician Vijay will contest from two seats in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls, he announced as he released TVK’s list of candidates on Sunday.

The party chief said “it will be C Joseph Vijay,” from constituencies Perambur in Chennai and Tiruchirappally East.

Speaking at a party functionaries’ meet here, he announced the candidates for other seats too — the list included all of his core team members.

The elections to 234 Assembly constituencies in the southern state will be held on April 23.

Vijay named N Anand, Adhav Arjuna, R Arunraaj, CTR Nirmal Kumar and KA Sengkottaiyan for various seats including T Nagar, Villivakkam, Gobichettipalayam and Thirupparankundram.