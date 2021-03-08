Tamil Nadu elections: DMK promises 10 lakh jobs a year, Rs 1,000 monthly wage for housewives

DMK president M K Stalin on Sunday released a vision document for the next 10 years with promises and goals for the party to implement if it is elected to power in the upcoming Assembly election in Tamil Nadu.

The promises in the vision document included Rs 1,000 as monthly wage for housewives, the creation of 10 lakh jobs every year, eradication of poverty, increase in the area of double crop cultivation from 10 lakh acre to 20 lakh acres, making the state top in the production of foodgrains, coconut, cotton, and sunflower, 20 lakh concrete houses and broadband connectivity in all Tamil Nadu villages.

The promises also included providing tap water facilities to 36 lakh homes and implementing a waste management system in all urban areas.

Stalin released the vision document at a rally organised on the outskirts of Trichy city. He said, “Trichy is the place to reveal my dreams today, I am overwhelmed … seeing this massive crowd. This is instilling great hope in me.”

Explained Why Trichy is DMK’s favourable ground

In his speech listing the promises, Stalin recalled the DMK regimes in the past and the significance of Trichy in DMK victories.

“Today’s rally is like five rallies happening at one place together,” Stalin said. “It is most certain that Tamil Nadu will put an end to AIADMK rule on April 6 and the DMK regime will assume power on May 2,” Stalin said.

Stalin’s vision document, titled “Growing Opportunities, Prosperous Tamil Nadu”, envisaged plans for the coming decade has promised double-digit growth rate for the state. He said creation of 10 lakh jobs every year will bring down the unemployment rate by half and uplifting about 1 crore people from poverty will make Tamil Nadu the first state in India without a single person Below Poverty Line.

Increasing the scholarship amount for SC, ST and OBC students, reducing dropout rates in school education from 16% to 5%, model schools and hospitals in all panchayat unions across the state, doubling the number of doctors, nurses and paramedics were among the other promises.