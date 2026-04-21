On last day of Tamil Nadu polls campaign, Kejriwal slams BJP, says state rejects divisive politics

On the last day of campaigning for the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal launched a scathing attack on the BJP. Addressing a joint press conference with the DMK leadership, Kejriwal said the people of Tamil Nadu have consistently rejected the BJP’s politics, attributing the party’s limited presence in the state to what he described as its “divisive and vicious” approach.

“The people of Tamil Nadu hate BJP. They reject its divisive and vicious politics, which is why the party has struggled to establish itself here (Tamil Nadu) for so many years,” he said.

#WATCH | Chennai | In a joint press conference with DMK, AAP National Convenor, Arvind Kejriwal says, “People of Tamil Nadu hate BJP and their divisive and vicious politics.” pic.twitter.com/1zmmHBtXvv — ANI (@ANI) April 21, 2026

Taking aim at the BJP’s alliance with the AIADMK, Kejriwal alleged that the party is no longer independent. “Everyone knows that AIADMK is completely in the grip of the BJP. The NDA is essentially BJP, not a partnership of equals,” he asserted, cautioning voters against supporting the alliance.

He further warned that even a small electoral gain for the BJP could have larger political consequences. Drawing a parallel with Bihar politics, he said that the BJP could attempt to dominate governance despite limited numbers. “Even if BJP wins one seat. I’m sure people will not vote for NDA, AIADMK, BJP but suppose — theoretically– if NDA wins, then even BJP wins one seat they will form their own chief minister, like they did it in Bihar with Nitish Kumar,” Kejriwal stated.

He also criticised the BJP’s governance in Delhi, asserting that welfare measures introduced during his tenure had been reversed. “Within a year, people have become disillusioned. Work done in education, healthcare, infrastructure, electricity, and water has been undone by BJP in Delhi,” he said.

Backing Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin, Kejriwal urged voters to support continuity. He argued that the welfare schemes and development initiatives undertaken by the DMK administration over the past five years could be at risk if the NDA comes to power.

“If people want the continuation of welfare schemes and relief measures introduced by MK Stalin, they should vote for him,” Kejriwal added.

‘Danger to those who betray Tamil Nadu’: Stalin

Earlier, in a video message posted on X, the DMK president Stalin asserted that “I will be danger to those who betray Tamil Nadu or obstruct its progress.

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He further criticised the Centre’s push for delimitation, alleging that it was aimed at “punishing” well-performing states like Tamil Nadu.

Recalling statements made during the 2021 Assembly elections, Stalin addressed comparisons with his late father and former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi.

“People once said I am more dangerous than Kalaignar. I can never be compared to him. I saw him as my leader more than my father,” Stalin said.

He added, “If being dangerous means standing up against those who try to deceive Tamil Nadu or hinder its growth, then I will always remain a danger to them.”