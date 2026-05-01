Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Date, Time, When and Where to Check TN Assembly Results

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Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry all headed to the polls in April 2026. And the election results set to be announced on May 4.
In Tamil Nadu, voting across all 234 assembly constituencies took place on April 23, with the state seeing a strong voter turnout of over 85%.The numbers point to strong participation from voters across the state. The high turnout is a reflection of the deep interest people have in the political process, especially in a state that has long been known for its active and engaged electorate.
The Election Commission of India oversaw the entire polling process under tight security and careful logistical arrangements. Counting has been scheduled for May 4, when the results will decide who forms the next government in one of India’s most politically significant states.
In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the DMK-led alliance made a strong comeback, winning 159 seats and securing a clear majority to form the government after spending a decade in opposition. The AIADMK and its allies, on the other hand, managed to win 75 seats.
Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Date and Time
The election result is likely to be declared on 4th May and the countdown for the same is at 8 am in the morning.
When and Where to Check TN Assembly Results
The result can be checked via the official Election Commission of India website.
Link- https://www.eci.gov.in/
It can also be viewed in Tamil Nadu election Commission official website.
Link – https://www.elections.tn.gov.in/TNLA2026.aspx
Also can be checked in India Vote Official website
Link- https://www.indiavotes.com/
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