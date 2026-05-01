Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026: Date, Time, When and Where to Check TN Assembly Results

In Tamil Nadu, voting across all 234 assembly constituencies took place on April 23, with the state seeing a strong voter turnout of over 85%.

Tamil Nadu, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry all headed to the polls in April 2026. And the election results set to be announced on May 4.

In Tamil Nadu, voting across all 234 assembly constituencies took place on April 23, with the state seeing a strong voter turnout of over 85%.The numbers point to strong participation from voters across the state. The high turnout is a reflection of the deep interest people have in the political process, especially in a state that has long been known for its active and engaged electorate.

The Election Commission of India oversaw the entire polling process under tight security and careful logistical arrangements. Counting has been scheduled for May 4, when the results will decide who forms the next government in one of India’s most politically significant states.